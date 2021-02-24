Denim Jeans Market 2021- Analysis And In-Depth Research On Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To 2027 | Levi Strauss & Co., VF Corporation, Diesel S.p.A

“
The report titled Global Denim Jeans Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Denim Jeans market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Denim Jeans market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Denim Jeans market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Denim Jeans market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Denim Jeans report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Denim Jeans report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Denim Jeans market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Denim Jeans market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Denim Jeans market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Denim Jeans market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Denim Jeans market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Levi Strauss & Co., VF Corporation, Diesel S.p.A, PVH Corporation, Uniqlo, Gap, H&M, G-Star RAW C.V., Inditex, Mavi Jeans, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Joe’s Jeans, Edwin, American Eagle Outfitters, Giorgio Armani S.P.A., Mango, Guess, Esprit Holdings Ltd, Lucky Brand, Replay, Dolce & Gabbana Srl, AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc., Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group), J Brand
Market Segmentation by Product: Regular Fit
Slim Fit
Loose Fit
Market Segmentation by Application: Women
Men
Children
The Denim Jeans Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Denim Jeans market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Denim Jeans market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Denim Jeans market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Denim Jeans industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Denim Jeans market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Denim Jeans market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Denim Jeans market?
Table of Contents:
1 Denim Jeans Market Overview
1.1 Denim Jeans Product Scope
1.2 Denim Jeans Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Denim Jeans Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Regular Fit
1.2.3 Slim Fit
1.2.4 Loose Fit
1.3 Denim Jeans Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Denim Jeans Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Women
1.3.3 Men
1.3.4 Children
1.4 Denim Jeans Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Denim Jeans Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Denim Jeans Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Denim Jeans Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Denim Jeans Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Denim Jeans Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Denim Jeans Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Denim Jeans Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Denim Jeans Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Denim Jeans Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Denim Jeans Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Denim Jeans Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Denim Jeans Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Denim Jeans Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Denim Jeans Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Denim Jeans Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Denim Jeans Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Denim Jeans Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Denim Jeans Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Denim Jeans Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Denim Jeans Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Denim Jeans Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Denim Jeans as of 2020)
3.4 Global Denim Jeans Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Denim Jeans Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Denim Jeans Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Denim Jeans Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Denim Jeans Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Denim Jeans Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Denim Jeans Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Denim Jeans Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Denim Jeans Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Denim Jeans Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Denim Jeans Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Denim Jeans Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Denim Jeans Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Denim Jeans Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Denim Jeans Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Denim Jeans Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Denim Jeans Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Denim Jeans Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Denim Jeans Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Denim Jeans Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Denim Jeans Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Denim Jeans Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Denim Jeans Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Denim Jeans Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Denim Jeans Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Denim Jeans Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Denim Jeans Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Denim Jeans Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 147 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 147 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Denim Jeans Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Denim Jeans Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Denim Jeans Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Denim Jeans Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 317 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 317 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Denim Jeans Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Denim Jeans Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Denim Jeans Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Denim Jeans Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Denim Jeans Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Denim Jeans Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Denim Jeans Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Denim Jeans Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia M Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia M Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Denim Jeans Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Denim Jeans Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Denim Jeans Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Denim Jeans Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Denim Jeans Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Denim Jeans Business
12.1 Levi Strauss & Co.
12.1.1 Levi Strauss & Co. Corporation Information
12.1.2 Levi Strauss & Co. Business Overview
12.1.3 Levi Strauss & Co. Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Levi Strauss & Co. Denim Jeans Products Offered
12.1.5 Levi Strauss & Co. Recent Development
12.2 VF Corporation
12.2.1 VF Corporation Corporation Information
12.2.2 VF Corporation Business Overview
12.2.3 VF Corporation Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 VF Corporation Denim Jeans Products Offered
12.2.5 VF Corporation Recent Development
12.3 Diesel S.p.A
12.3.1 Diesel S.p.A Corporation Information
12.3.2 Diesel S.p.A Business Overview
12.3.3 Diesel S.p.A Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Diesel S.p.A Denim Jeans Products Offered
12.3.5 Diesel S.p.A Recent Development
12.4 PVH Corporation
12.4.1 PVH Corporation Corporation Information
12.4.2 PVH Corporation Business Overview
12.4.3 PVH Corporation Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 PVH Corporation Denim Jeans Products Offered
12.4.5 PVH Corporation Recent Development
12.5 Uniqlo
12.5.1 Uniqlo Corporation Information
12.5.2 Uniqlo Business Overview
12.5.3 Uniqlo Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Uniqlo Denim Jeans Products Offered
12.5.5 Uniqlo Recent Development
12.6 Gap
12.6.1 Gap Corporation Information
12.6.2 Gap Business Overview
12.6.3 Gap Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Gap Denim Jeans Products Offered
12.6.5 Gap Recent Development
12.7 H&M
12.7.1 H&M Corporation Information
12.7.2 H&M Business Overview
12.7.3 H&M Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 H&M Denim Jeans Products Offered
12.7.5 H&M Recent Development
12.8 G-Star RAW C.V.
12.8.1 G-Star RAW C.V. Corporation Information
12.8.2 G-Star RAW C.V. Business Overview
12.8.3 G-Star RAW C.V. Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 G-Star RAW C.V. Denim Jeans Products Offered
12.8.5 G-Star RAW C.V. Recent Development
12.9 Inditex
12.9.1 Inditex Corporation Information
12.9.2 Inditex Business Overview
12.9.3 Inditex Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Inditex Denim Jeans Products Offered
12.9.5 Inditex Recent Development
12.10 Mavi Jeans
12.10.1 Mavi Jeans Corporation Information
12.10.2 Mavi Jeans Business Overview
12.10.3 Mavi Jeans Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Mavi Jeans Denim Jeans Products Offered
12.10.5 Mavi Jeans Recent Development
12.11 Ralph Lauren Corporation
12.11.1 Ralph Lauren Corporation Corporation Information
12.11.2 Ralph Lauren Corporation Business Overview
12.11.3 Ralph Lauren Corporation Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Ralph Lauren Corporation Denim Jeans Products Offered
12.11.5 Ralph Lauren Corporation Recent Development
12.12 Joe’s Jeans
12.12.1 Joe’s Jeans Corporation Information
12.12.2 Joe’s Jeans Business Overview
12.12.3 Joe’s Jeans Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Joe’s Jeans Denim Jeans Products Offered
12.12.5 Joe’s Jeans Recent Development
12.13 Edwin
12.13.1 Edwin Corporation Information
12.13.2 Edwin Business Overview
12.13.3 Edwin Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Edwin Denim Jeans Products Offered
12.13.5 Edwin Recent Development
12.14 American Eagle Outfitters
12.14.1 American Eagle Outfitters Corporation Information
12.14.2 American Eagle Outfitters Business Overview
12.14.3 American Eagle Outfitters Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 American Eagle Outfitters Denim Jeans Products Offered
12.14.5 American Eagle Outfitters Recent Development
12.15 Giorgio Armani S.P.A.
12.15.1 Giorgio Armani S.P.A. Corporation Information
12.15.2 Giorgio Armani S.P.A. Business Overview
12.15.3 Giorgio Armani S.P.A. Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Giorgio Armani S.P.A. Denim Jeans Products Offered
12.15.5 Giorgio Armani S.P.A. Recent Development
12.16 Mango
12.16.1 Mango Corporation Information
12.16.2 Mango Business Overview
12.16.3 Mango Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Mango Denim Jeans Products Offered
12.16.5 Mango Recent Development
12.17 Guess
12.17.1 Guess Corporation Information
12.17.2 Guess Business Overview
12.17.3 Guess Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Guess Denim Jeans Products Offered
12.17.5 Guess Recent Development
12.18 Esprit Holdings Ltd
12.18.1 Esprit Holdings Ltd Corporation Information
12.18.2 Esprit Holdings Ltd Business Overview
12.18.3 Esprit Holdings Ltd Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Esprit Holdings Ltd Denim Jeans Products Offered
12.18.5 Esprit Holdings Ltd Recent Development
12.19 Lucky Brand
12.19.1 Lucky Brand Corporation Information
12.19.2 Lucky Brand Business Overview
12.19.3 Lucky Brand Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Lucky Brand Denim Jeans Products Offered
12.19.5 Lucky Brand Recent Development
12.20 Replay
12.20.1 Replay Corporation Information
12.20.2 Replay Business Overview
12.20.3 Replay Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Replay Denim Jeans Products Offered
12.20.5 Replay Recent Development
12.21 Dolce & Gabbana Srl
12.21.1 Dolce & Gabbana Srl Corporation Information
12.21.2 Dolce & Gabbana Srl Business Overview
12.21.3 Dolce & Gabbana Srl Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Dolce & Gabbana Srl Denim Jeans Products Offered
12.21.5 Dolce & Gabbana Srl Recent Development
12.22 AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc.
12.22.1 AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc. Corporation Information
12.22.2 AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc. Business Overview
12.22.3 AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc. Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc. Denim Jeans Products Offered
12.22.5 AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc. Recent Development
12.23 Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group)
12.23.1 Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group) Corporation Information
12.23.2 Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group) Business Overview
12.23.3 Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group) Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group) Denim Jeans Products Offered
12.23.5 Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group) Recent Development
12.24 J Brand
12.24.1 J Brand Corporation Information
12.24.2 J Brand Business Overview
12.24.3 J Brand Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 J Brand Denim Jeans Products Offered
12.24.5 J Brand Recent Development
13 Denim Jeans Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Denim Jeans Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Denim Jeans
13.4 Denim Jeans Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Denim Jeans Distributors List
14.3 Denim Jeans Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Denim Jeans Market Trends
15.2 Denim Jeans Drivers
15.3 Denim Jeans Market Challenges
15.4 Denim Jeans Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
