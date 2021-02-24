Cellular Connected Drone Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments | Key Players like Airbus S.A.S, AT and T Intellectual Property, EHang, Huawei, Nokia

Due to growing 5G acceptance and the need for a real-time positioning system, the worldwide cellular connected drone market is projected to witness decent growth during the forecast period. The cellular network is used by cellular-linked drones for drone location, navigation, and contact. A main enabler for rolling out Outside Visible Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations on a larger scale is the use of cellular networks to run a drone while keeping operational costs down leveraging the current network infrastructure. A main enabler for rolling out Outside Visible Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations on a larger scale is the use of cellular networks to run a drone while keeping operational costs down leveraging the current network infrastructure. Due to the rise in demand for fast delivery drone services, demand for the cellular connected drone is expected to increase in the coming years. With substantial growth rates over the last few years, the global cellular connected drone market is rising at a faster pace and the market is expected to expand significantly in the forecast period.

Various drivers such as the demand for delivery of same-day drones is rising and also the growing investment in Smart Cities Innovations specially in developing countries is driving the cellular connected drone market. Also, the advent of 5G technology has made the technological workings of drone at faster pace which is also driving the growth of the cellular connected drone market. However, lack of by effective network ranges in remote areas and various governmental security related concerns and restrictions on drone flying may restrain the growth of the cellular connected drone market. Furthermore, technological advancements in tech and cloud computing among telecom service providers including IoT solutions industry and drone data analytics market is further anticipated to create market opportunities for the cellular connected drone market during the forecast period.

Some Of The Leading Players in Global Market:

1. Airbus S.A.S

2. AT and T Intellectual Property

3. EHang

4. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

5. Nokia

6. Telefónica S.A

7. Terra Drone Corp.

8. T-Mobile USA, INC

9. Verizon

10. Vodafone Group Plc.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Cellular Connected Drone market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Cellular Connected Drone market segments and regions.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The research on the Cellular Connected Drone market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Cellular Connected Drone market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

