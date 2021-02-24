Concrete Reinforcing Fiber Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2027

The global Concrete Reinforcing Fiber Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the concrete reinforcing fiber market include ABC Polymer Industries, LLC, BASF SE, Bekaert, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Fibercon International Inc., FORTA Corporation, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Nycon Corporation, Propex Operating Company LLC, SIKA Group and THE EUCLID CHEMICAL COMPANY. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The rising population coupled with rapid urbanization and industrialization increases the demand for construction is driving the market growth. Also, the growing demand for non-corrosive materials along with increased spending on the development of the infrastructure across the globe is further fuelling market growth. On the other hand, the high operating cost may hinder market growth. Whereas, increasing investments on R&D for the production of high strength concrete is expected to create potential opportunity during the forecast period.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of concrete reinforcing fiber.

Market Segmentation

The broad concrete reinforcing fiber market has been sub-grouped into fiber type and application. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Fiber Type

Steel Fiber

Glass Fiber

Basalt Fiber

Synthetic Fiber

Others

By Application

Road Construction

Transport Infrastructure

Mining And Tunnels

Irrigation

Building Construction

Industrial

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for concrete reinforcing fiber in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

