Detonator Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

About Detonator:

A detonator, frequently a blasting cap, is a device used to trigger an explosive device. Detonator Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Yunnan Civil Explosive

Orica

CNIGC

Dyno Nobel/IPL

MAXAM

Huhua

Nanling Civil Explosive

Poly Permanent Union Holding Group

Sichuan Yahua

Leiming Kehua

IDEAL

Gezhouba Explosive

Sasol

AEL

ENAEX

EPC Groupe

BME Mining

NOF Corporation

Worldwide, 1892.6 million units detonator have been produced in the year 2016, while China attributes close to 59.24% of the world production, EMEA close to 22.05%, and Americas 9.36%. As for the consumption, countries which have large output of mines, such as China, USA, and Australia and so on, are the key consumers. China consumed 1103 million units detonator in 2016, contributing 58.28% sales share. Coal mines accounts for 24.68% of all detonator consumption, compared to 23.40% for metal mines and 15.70 % for non-metal mines.

Yunnan Civil Explosive is the largest manufacturer of detonator. The companyâ€™ production volume was 179.7 million units in 2016 with 9.49% share globally. Other players accounted for 7.66%, 6.28% and 4.84% including Orica, CNIGC and AEL.

The worldwide market for Detonator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.3% over the next five years, will reach 770 million USD in 2024, from 830 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Detonator in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Market Segment by Types:

Industrial Electric Detonators

Shock Tube Detonators

Others Market Segment by Application:

Coal Mines

Metal Mines

Non-metal Mines

Railway/Road

Hydraulic & Hydropower