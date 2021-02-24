Global Low Dielectric Resin Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Global Low Dielectric Resin Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Low Dielectric Resin report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Low Dielectric Resin market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Low Dielectric Resin:

Low dielectric resin is a series of resins with a dielectric constant k usually below 3.0. This report research is mainly based on the following resin, cyanate ester resin, m-PPE, fluoropolyer as well as some special resin with low dielectric. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

SABIC

Asahi Kasei

Zeon

DIC

Mitsubishi

Hitachi Chemical

DOW

Lonza

Huntsman

Low Dielectric Resin Market Types

Cyanate Ester Resin

m-PPE

Fluoropolymer

Others Low Dielectric Resin Market Applications:

PCB Industry

Microelectronics

Antenna

Low Dielectric Resin industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc. Scope of Report:

Low dielectric resin means a series of resins, such as m-PPE, PFA, cyanate ester resin, which own low dielectric constants. Applications of low dielectric resin mainly from electronic industry, such as PCB industry, antenna industry, microelectronics, etc. Among those applications, PCB industry accounts for the largest market share, which was about 67.80% in 2016.

The low dielectric resin industry is relatively concentrated as Japan is the major production base. The region produced 31315 MT in 2016. The follower is USA, holding 26.97% production share. Global production of low dielectric resin increased from 62410 MT in 2012 to 77008 MT in 2016.

As for consumption, Japan is also the largest consumer with about 29.43% share in 2016. The second consumer is USA, consuming 19411 MT.

The low dielectric resin industry has close relationship with the electronic industry. With the gradually global economy, the electronic industry is resuming, which provides support for the industry.

The worldwide market for Low Dielectric Resin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 1410 million USD in 2024, from 1170 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.