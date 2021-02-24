Body-Worn Camera Market Is Anticipated To Grow By US$1,506.9 Million , Rapidly Growing At A CAGR of 19.9% By 2025

Overview

The body-worn camera market is anticipated to grow by US$1,506.9 Million by 2025 rapidly growing at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. The global body-worn camera market is driven by increasing use of smart gadgets and growing demand for cameras in the law-enforcement segment. These factors have helped shape the body-worn camera market and are expected to boost the growth. Companies in the body-worn camera market could also face challenges such as adoption of other smart gadgets and high cost of body-worn cameras. The details covered in the body-worn camera market report cover all the aspects of the industry. body-worn camera market analysts have also shared growth projections in the report and have suggested body-worn camera market players to plan growth strategies accordingly.

Market Segmentation

The global body-worn camera market has been segmented based on resolution, recording type, and end user. On the basis of resolution, the market for body-worn camera is segmented based on Full HD, HD, 4K, and others. Additionally, the market on the basis of end user, is segmented into law enforcement, sports & leisure, military, transportation, and others. The global market for body-worn camera is also covered based on the recording type segment which is further split into recording and lives streaming and recording.

Factors like demand for body-worn cameras due to security and safety reasons and rising awareness about the need for personal safety gadgets support the body-worn camera market growth. The performance of the body-worn camera market has also been studied for the past and current years. Additionally, the body-worn camera market report provides analysis of these segments. The body-worn camera market segmental analysis provided in the report offers major details about the body-worn camera market performance and future.

Regional Overview

Companies in the body-worn camera market are spread across the world. The body-worn camera market report provides major information about regional markets of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the rest of the world. The North American body-worn camera market has many companies across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Europe has companies in the body-worn camera market across Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom. A detailed analysis of the body-worn camera market across India, China, and Japan in the Asia-Pacific region is also presented in the report. The body-worn camera market of the Middle East, Africa, and other regions has also been studied by analysts. The regional analysis of the body-worn camera market can be found in the market research report.

Competitive Landscape

The body-worn camera market is supported by rising interest in wearing gadgets for recording events and rising adoption of action cameras. The population growth around the world and increasing demand of body-worn camera market based services and products also support the market growth. However, the body-worn camera market growth can be affected due to highly specific applications. The report covers all such details which will help companies in the body-worn camera market to strengthen their business plan and improve their product portfolio. The body-worn camera market research report also provides company profiles of major companies. The company profile of organizations operating in the body-worn camera market discusses strategies, growth plans, size, revenue, and mergers and acquisition details of top companies in the body-worn camera market. New entrants and established players can plan their strategies based on this data provided in the body-worn camera market research report.

Industry News

With the approval of the League City Council on Dec. 8, League City police officers will likely be allowed to wear body cameras to protect officers and facilitate better disclosure of officers to residents, officials said. The Council’s vote helped the city to sign into a five-year deal, paying Axon a total of $1.24 million for body cameras, police car dash camera systems at the League City Public Safety Facility.

