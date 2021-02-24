Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Global Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13813449

About Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals:

A pool’s filter system does the work to keeping the water clean, but it takes chemistry to do the fine-tuning. It’s important to carefully manipulate the chemical balance in pools for several reasons. One reason is that pathogens, such as bacteria, thrive in water. A pool filled with untreated water would be a perfect place for disease-carrying microorganisms to move from one person to another. Also, water with the wrong chemical balance can damage the various parts of the pool. In addition, improperly balanced water can irritate the skin and eyes. Improperly balanced water can also get very cloudy. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Lonza

Occidental Chemical

Olin

Solvay Chem

FMC

Akzo Nobel

BASF

Arkema

Nippon Soda

Nankai Chemical

Axiall

Haviland Pool

Robelle

Natural Chemistry

Clorox Pool & Spa

Zodiac

SunGuard

Lo-Chlor

HY-CLOR To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/13813449 Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market Types

Sodium Hypochlorite

Trichlor

Cal Hypo

Dichlor

Liquid Chlorine

Algaecides

Balancers

Others Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market Applications:

Residential Pool

Commercial Pool Get a Sample Copy of the Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market Report Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc. Scope of Report:

Swimming pool treatment chemicals have many different types, such as beaching powder, sodium hypochlorite, liquid chlorine, trichloroisocyanuric acid and other specialty product etc. Those materials are mainly used to ensure the health and safety of swimming pool. During them, sodium hypochlorite is the most wildly used material, with a consumption amount of 313.5 K MT in 2017. Trichloroisocyanuric acid is the second largest consumption material.

Swimming pool treatment chemicals are used in residential pool and commercial pool. In United States, there are 10.4 million residential and 309000 public swimming pools according to Association of Pool & Spa Professionals. So, Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals are generally used in residential pool in USA. According to our research, in 2017, amount of swimming pool treatment chemicals used in residential pool is about 573.7 K MT, took a consumption share of 79.01%.

Owing to abundant raw material resource and mature manufacture process, there are many manufacturers all over the world, such as Solvay Chem, Akzo Nobel, BASF, Olin Chlor Alkali, Arkema, AGC, Surpass Chem, Ineos, Occidental, Sumitomo Chem, FMC, ICL Industrial Products and Jiheng Chemical etc. In this report, we mainly research 30 manufacturers. During them, Solvay Chem is a leading supplier in this industry. In 2017, Lonza sales 55.3 K MT swimming pool treatment chemicals, accounting for 7.62% of global total sales.

Swimming pool treatment chemicals are consumed all over the world. During all regions, North America, which is the largest consumption region, consumed 435.8 K MT in 2017. Followed by Europe, consumed 135.2 K MT in 2017. Global regional consumption amount is related to swimming pool amount.

During past five years, with the recovery of economic, global swimming pool treatment chemicals consumption increased from 668.3 K MT in 2013 to 726.1 K MT in 2017, with an average increase rate of 2.10%. By 2025, it will be 847.9 K MT.

The worldwide market for Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 1170 million USD in 2024, from 1060 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.