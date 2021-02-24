Categories
Micromanipulators Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Micromanipulators

Global “Micromanipulators Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Micromanipulators Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Micromanipulators market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Micromanipulators:

  • Micromanipulator is a device which is used to physically interact with a sample under a microscope, where a level of precision of movement is necessary that cannot be achieved by the unaided human hand.

    Micromanipulators Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Narishige
  • The Micromanipulator Company
  • Research Instruments
  • Leica
  • Eppendorf
  • Sutter Instruments
  • MÃ¤rzhÃ¤user
  • Scientifica
  • HarvardÂ Apparatus
  • Luigs & Neumann
  • Sensapex
  • Siskiyou Corporation

    Scope of Report:

  • As for the global micromanipulator industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top three manufacturers have 42.69% revenue market share in 2015. The Japan giant Narishige, which has 17.26% market share in 2015, is the leader in the micromanipulator industry. The micromanipulators made by them get the favor of global top microscope manufacturers, such as Nikon and Olympus. The manufacturers following Narishige are The Micromanipulator Company and Research Instruments, which respectively has 14.01% and 11.42% market share globally. The Micromanipulator Company is the leading company that provides micromanipulators for semiconductor and microelectronics industries. And the Research Instruments is also a manufacturer who produces the micromanipulator applied in industrial application.
  • The downstream industries of micromanipulator products are cell research, industrial manufacturing and academic institutions. Among all the cell micromanipulator applications, the ICSI is the highest revenue-generating segment, owing to its specificity and ability to assist fertilization by placing a single sperm directly inside the egg using micromanipulator. The segment of other micromanipulation application includes academic research and drug discovery and development, where micromanipulators are used for various microsurgical procedures or electrophysiological work, among others. While in the industrial filed, the semiconductors & microelectronics segment take the highest market share. In the foreseeable future, the micromanipulator products will show an optimistic upward trend.
  • The worldwide market for Micromanipulators is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 71 million USD in 2024, from 56 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Micromanipulators in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Hydraulic Micromanipulator
  • Electric Micromanipulator
  • Manual Micromanipulator

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Cell Micromanipulation
  • Industrial Micromanipulation

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Micromanipulators product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Micromanipulators, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Micromanipulators in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Micromanipulators competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Micromanipulators breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Micromanipulators market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Micromanipulators sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

