Micromanipulators Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

About Micromanipulators:

Micromanipulator is a device which is used to physically interact with a sample under a microscope, where a level of precision of movement is necessary that cannot be achieved by the unaided human hand.

As for the global micromanipulator industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top three manufacturers have 42.69% revenue market share in 2015. The Japan giant Narishige, which has 17.26% market share in 2015, is the leader in the micromanipulator industry. The micromanipulators made by them get the favor of global top microscope manufacturers, such as Nikon and Olympus. The manufacturers following Narishige are The Micromanipulator Company and Research Instruments, which respectively has 14.01% and 11.42% market share globally. The Micromanipulator Company is the leading company that provides micromanipulators for semiconductor and microelectronics industries. And the Research Instruments is also a manufacturer who produces the micromanipulator applied in industrial application.

The downstream industries of micromanipulator products are cell research, industrial manufacturing and academic institutions. Among all the cell micromanipulator applications, the ICSI is the highest revenue-generating segment, owing to its specificity and ability to assist fertilization by placing a single sperm directly inside the egg using micromanipulator. The segment of other micromanipulation application includes academic research and drug discovery and development, where micromanipulators are used for various microsurgical procedures or electrophysiological work, among others. While in the industrial filed, the semiconductors & microelectronics segment take the highest market share. In the foreseeable future, the micromanipulator products will show an optimistic upward trend.

The worldwide market for Micromanipulators is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 71 million USD in 2024, from 56 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

