Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

About Dithiocarbamate Fungicides:

Dithiocarbamate fungicides are a group of non-systemic (surface acting) fungicides. EBDCs active ingredients approved for use are mancozeb, thiram, propineb and others. The most EBDC usage is mancozeb. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

UPL

Coromandel International

Indofil

Dow AgroSciences

Taminco

ADAMA

BASF

Bayer Cropscience

FMC

Nufarm

Limin Chemical

Hebei Shuangji Chemical

Nantong Baoye Chemical

Mancozeb

Thiram

Propineb

Others Dithiocarbamate Fungicides Market Applications:

Agricultural

Plantations and estates

Horticultural and ornamental crops

In this report, the dithiocarbamate fungicides are calculated by mancozeb, thiram, propineb and other products. It is powder and usually available as concentrated (80%) WP, but the volume of mancozeb is calculated by 100%.

Ethylenediamine, manganese sulphate and carbon disulfide are the main raw materials. Dithiocarbamate Fungicides contains Mancozeb, Thiram, Propineb and other products. Mancozeb is the popular product and accounts for 78% share in 2016.

Dithiocarbamate Fungicides are often applied in agricultural, plantations and estates, horticultural and ornamental crops and others, of which agricultural industry occupy the largest share.