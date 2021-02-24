Categories
Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Aluminium Alloy Wheel

Global “Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Aluminium Alloy Wheel market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Aluminium Alloy Wheel:

  • Aluminum Alloy Wheel is made by the aluminum alloy. The aluminum alloy wheel usually has better heat conduction and the weight is also lighter than the steel wheel. The aluminum alloy has relative smaller strength than the steel wheel, so it is applied in the passenger vehicle more than commercial vehicle.

    Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Borbet
  • Ronal Wheels
  • Enkei Wheels
  • Superior Industries
  • Alcoa
  • Iochpe-Maxion
  • Uniwheel Group
  • Accuride
  • YHI International Limited
  • Topy Group
  • CITIC Dicastal
  • Lizhong Group
  • Wanfeng Auto
  • Kunshan Liufeng
  • Zhejiang Jinfei
  • Yueling Wheels
  • Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels
  • Anchi Aluminum Wheel
  • Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts

    Scope of Report:

  • The Global production of the aluminum alloy wheel is about 300 Million Unit in 2015. The production region is relative concentrate. The main manufacture region is concentrated in the Asia. China is the largest production country.
  • In the future, the aluminum alloy wheel will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weaken. The installed rate in the commercial vehicle will increase.The worldwide market for Aluminium Alloy Wheel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 20700 million USD in 2024, from 19300 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Aluminium Alloy Wheel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Casting
  • Forging
  • Other

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Commercial Vehicle

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Aluminium Alloy Wheel product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Aluminium Alloy Wheel, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Aluminium Alloy Wheel in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Aluminium Alloy Wheel competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Aluminium Alloy Wheel breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Aluminium Alloy Wheel market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Aluminium Alloy Wheel sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Aluminium Alloy Wheel Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

