Cubic Boron Nitride Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Cubic Boron Nitride

Global Cubic Boron Nitride Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Cubic Boron Nitride report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Cubic Boron Nitride market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Cubic Boron Nitride:

  • Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN) is a synthetic chemical compound made up of boron and nitrogen atoms in a one-to-one ratio. Unlike other types of boron nitride, it exists as a cubic crystal lattice, with its atoms arranged in a symmetrical, cube-shaped structure like the crystalline structure of diamond. Its material properties include extreme hardness, stability under heat, and superior chemical resistance. Cubic Boron Nitride is the second-hardest known material after diamond, making it useful in a wide variety of industrial applications, where it is often used as an abrasive or cutting tool.
  • As diamond is less stable than graphite, Cubic Boron Nitride is less stable than h-BN, but the conversion rate between those forms is negligible at room temperature (again like diamond). The cubic form has the sphalerite crystal structure, the same as that of diamond, and is also called Î²-BN or c-BN. The wurtzite BN form has the same structure as lonsdaleite, a rare hexagonal polymorph of carbon. In both c-BN and w-BN, the boron and nitrogen atoms are grouped into tetrahedra, but the angles between neighboring tetrahedra differ between the two.

    Global Market, by Manufacturers:

  • Element Six
  • Momentive
  • ILJIN
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries
  • Sandvik Hyperion
  • Tomei Diamond
  • FUNIK
  • Zhengzhou Zhongnan Jete Superabrasives
  • Famous Diamond
  • Besco Superabrasives
  • Berlt Hard Material
  • Zhengzhou Zhong peng
  • Henan Huanghe Whirlwind
  • Yuzhou Hehui Superhard Material Company

    Cubic Boron Nitride Market Types

  • CBN Monocrystalline
  • CBN micro mist

    Cubic Boron Nitride Market Applications:

  • Resin Bond and Vitrified Wheels
  • Resin Bond Grinding Wheels
  • Vitrified Wheels
  • Electroplated Products
  • PcBN
  • Others

    Cubic Boron Nitride industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc.

    Scope of Report:

  • Now, China CBN production is the first in the world. .However, the quality of the Cubic Boron Nitride products is not high. Chinese main products are low grade and medium grade. The price is relatively low. In the United States, Europe, Japan, Cubic Boron Nitride product has a complete crystal, high strength, good thermal stability. Product prices are high in these areas, and profit is relatively high.
  • With the progress of technology, the price of Cubic Boron Nitride gradually decreased. However, the overall gross margin of Cubic Boron Nitride is still very high. CBN process requires relatively high, therefore, in the production of Cubic Boron Nitride manufacturers increasingly concentrated. In China, many small manufacturers will be eliminated.
  • Currently, CBN Monocrystalline in China accounted for 70% of the total, CBN micro mist accounted for 30% of the total. Most of China’s CBN products are exported. With the advancement of technology in China, China’s CBN products are increasingly used to their own products.
  • This report focuses on the Cubic Boron Nitride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Global Cubic Boron Nitride Market, by Regions:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Key questions answered in the Cubic Boron Nitride Market Report:

    • What are product scope, overview, opportunities, risk, and driving force of Cubic Boron Nitride market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Cubic Boron Nitride?
    • What is upcoming technology advancements of Cubic Boron Nitride market?
    • What are regional analysis by types and applications of Cubic Boron Nitride?
    • What is price trends with upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers?
    • What is sourcing strategy and growth prospects of Cubic Boron Nitride market?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Cubic Boron Nitride product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Cubic Boron Nitride, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Cubic Boron Nitride in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Cubic Boron Nitride competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Cubic Boron Nitride breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Cubic Boron Nitride market trends, forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cubic Boron Nitride sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Cubic Boron Nitride Market:

