Cubic Boron Nitride Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Global Cubic Boron Nitride Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Cubic Boron Nitride report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Cubic Boron Nitride market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Cubic Boron Nitride:

Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN) is a synthetic chemical compound made up of boron and nitrogen atoms in a one-to-one ratio. Unlike other types of boron nitride, it exists as a cubic crystal lattice, with its atoms arranged in a symmetrical, cube-shaped structure like the crystalline structure of diamond. Its material properties include extreme hardness, stability under heat, and superior chemical resistance. Cubic Boron Nitride is the second-hardest known material after diamond, making it useful in a wide variety of industrial applications, where it is often used as an abrasive or cutting tool.

As diamond is less stable than graphite, Cubic Boron Nitride is less stable than h-BN, but the conversion rate between those forms is negligible at room temperature (again like diamond). The cubic form has the sphalerite crystal structure, the same as that of diamond, and is also called Î²-BN or c-BN. The wurtzite BN form has the same structure as lonsdaleite, a rare hexagonal polymorph of carbon. In both c-BN and w-BN, the boron and nitrogen atoms are grouped into tetrahedra, but the angles between neighboring tetrahedra differ between the two. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Element Six

Momentive

ILJIN

Saint-Gobain

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sandvik Hyperion

Tomei Diamond

FUNIK

Zhengzhou Zhongnan Jete Superabrasives

Famous Diamond

Besco Superabrasives

Berlt Hard Material

Zhengzhou Zhong peng

Henan Huanghe Whirlwind

Yuzhou Hehui Superhard Material Company

Cubic Boron Nitride Market Types

CBN Monocrystalline

CBN micro mist Cubic Boron Nitride Market Applications:

Resin Bond and Vitrified Wheels

Resin Bond Grinding Wheels

Vitrified Wheels

Electroplated Products

PcBN

PcBN

Others

Cubic Boron Nitride industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc. Scope of Report:

Now, China CBN production is the first in the world. .However, the quality of the Cubic Boron Nitride products is not high. Chinese main products are low grade and medium grade. The price is relatively low. In the United States, Europe, Japan, Cubic Boron Nitride product has a complete crystal, high strength, good thermal stability. Product prices are high in these areas, and profit is relatively high.

With the progress of technology, the price of Cubic Boron Nitride gradually decreased. However, the overall gross margin of Cubic Boron Nitride is still very high. CBN process requires relatively high, therefore, in the production of Cubic Boron Nitride manufacturers increasingly concentrated. In China, many small manufacturers will be eliminated.

Currently, CBN Monocrystalline in China accounted for 70% of the total, CBN micro mist accounted for 30% of the total. Most of China’s CBN products are exported. With the advancement of technology in China, China’s CBN products are increasingly used to their own products.