Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Global Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Automotive Electronic Power Steering report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Automotive Electronic Power Steering market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Automotive Electronic Power Steering:

This report focuses on Automotive Steering System in Asia-Pacific regions, Automotive Steering System refers to a series of devices used to change or maintain the direction of the vehicle; its function is to control the direction according to the driverâ€™s aim. Automotive steering system is one of the most basic systems of the vehicle. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

JTEKT

Bosch

Mando

NSK

CAAS

Mobis

Nexteer Automobile

ZF

Showa

Zhuzhou ELITE

Thyssenkrupp

Zhejiang Shibao

Yubei Steering System

FAWER

KYB

Hitachi Automotive

Donghua Automotive

MS

HPS

EPS Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The Asia-Pacific automotive steering system market is relatively concentrated; the sales of top eighteen manufacturers account about 85% of total Asia-Pacific sales in 2016. The largest manufacturer of automotive steering system is JTEKT, its sales is 11203 K Unit in 2016 in Asia-Pacific market. The next is Bosch and Mando.

China is the largest consumer of automotive steering system in Asia-Pacific market. In 2016, the consumption of automotive steering system is about 27659 K Unit in China; its proportion of Asia-Pacific market consumption exceeds 54%.

There are three types of automotive steering systems in Asia-Pacific market: Mechanical steering system, Hydraulic power steering system and electronic power steering System (EPS).Currently, electronic power steering System (EPS) is the largest consumption type in 2016 in Asia-Pacific market. The consumption of EPS is 35726 K Unit in Asia-Pacific market in 2016.