Global Semiconductor Laser Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

About Semiconductor Laser:

A semiconductor laser (LD) is a device that causes laser oscillation by flowing an electric current to semiconductor. The mechanism of light emission is the same as a light-emitting diode (LED). Light is generated by flowing the forward current to a p-n junction. In forward bias operation, the p-type layer is connected with the positive terminal and the n-type layer is connected with the negative terminal, electrons enter from the n-type layer and holes from the p-type layer. When the two meet at the junction, an electron drops into a hole and light is emitted at the time. Semiconductor Laser Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Sony

Nichia

Sharp

Ushio

Osram

TOPTICA Photonics

Egismos Technology

Arima Lasers

Ondax

Panasonic

ROHM

Hamamatsu

Newport Corp

Finisar

Mitsubishi Electric

Huaguang Photoelectric

Huaguang Photoelectric

QSI

Scope of Report:

The world leading players in the Semiconductor Laser market are Sony, Nichia, Sharp, Ushio, Osram, TOPTICA Photonics, Egismos Technology, Arima Lasers, Ondax, Panasonic, ROHM, Hamamatsu, Newport Corp, Finisar, Mitsubishi Electric, Huaguang Photoelectric, QSI and so on. These Top companies currently account for more than 95% of the total market share and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Semiconductor Laser is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 880 million USD in 2024, from 640 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Semiconductor Laser in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Types:

Blue Laser

Red Laser

Infrared Laser

Other Market Segment by Application:

Optical Storage & Display

Telecom & Communication

Industrial Applications

Medical Application