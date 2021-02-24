Categories
Passenger Car Antenna Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Passenger Car Antenna

Global “Passenger Car Antenna Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Passenger Car Antenna Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Passenger Car Antenna market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Passenger Car Antenna:

  • Passenger Car Antenna is an electrical component which is designed to be mounted on the vehicle refers to receive and transfer information. Typically an antenna consists of an arrangement of metallic conductors (elements), electrically connected (often through a transmission line) to the receiver or transmitter. An oscillating current of electrons forced through the antenna by a transmitter will create an oscillating magnetic field around the antenna elements, while the charge of the electrons also creates an oscillating electric field along the elements. These time-varying fields radiate away from the antenna into space as a moving transverse electromagnetic field wave. Conversely, during reception, the oscillating electric and magnetic fields of an incoming radio wave exert force on the electrons in the antenna elements, causing them to move back and forth, creating oscillating currents in the antenna.

    Passenger Car Antenna Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Laird
  • Harada
  • Yokowa
  • Kathrein
  • Northeast Industries
  • Hirschmann
  • ASK Industries
  • Suzhong
  • Fiamm
  • Inzi Controls
  • Riof
  • Shenglu

    Scope of Report:

  • The classification of Passenger Car Antenna includes Fin Type, Rod Type, Screen Type and Others Type. The proportion of Fin Type in 2017 is about 47%, and the proportion of Fin Type is in increase trend from 2013 to 2017.
  • The worldwide market for Passenger Car Antenna is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.3% over the next five years, will reach 1650 million USD in 2024, from 1550 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Passenger Car Antenna in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Fin Type
  • Rod Type
  • Screen Type
  • Others

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Sedans
  • SUVs
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Passenger Car Antenna product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Passenger Car Antenna, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Passenger Car Antenna in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Passenger Car Antenna competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Passenger Car Antenna breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Passenger Car Antenna market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Passenger Car Antenna sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Passenger Car Antenna Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Passenger Car Antenna Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

