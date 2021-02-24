Global Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market 2021 | Worldwide Overview By Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players With Detailed Analysis to Forecast by 2023

Market Synopsis

The remote vehicle shutdown system has become an essential part of the automotive industry as theft cases are rising. This technology was developed for police, military, and other law enforcement agencies to control the accidents and over speeding vehicles. Currently, vehicles come installed with security and alarm systems; still, the theft cases are on the rise. Installation of these systems helps reduce the vehicle speeds or shutting down the engine from a faraway location as it is a combination of a central circuit, transmitter, and receiver.

The next-generation vehicles are connected to satellites or servers, helping to receive or transmit signals from distant locations. This technology is also used by law enforcement agencies to control or stop the escaping vehicles and find the stolen ones. Increasing transportation and long-distance transfer of goods pose a serious challenge when it comes to vehicle and cargo safety; this has increased the demands of remote vehicle shutdown systems. The companies invest in research & development programs to unfold the new aspects, imposing an extra load on the market and helping the market gain accelerated speeds.

Apart from the uses and features, the global remote vehicle shutdown market faces challenges from the accidents caused due to engine lockdown and rising privacy concerns, which has restrained the global market growth. This report provides a comprehensive outlook on competition, opportunities, drivers & restraints, and other factors affecting the local and global remote vehicle shutdown market. The global market is anticipated to register approximately a 08 % annual growth during this period.

MRFR profiled key players in Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market. They are:

TracknStop (Ireland), Frotcom International (Portugal), Fleetsmart (U.K), OnStar Corporation (U.S), Cobra Car Tech Ltd (U.K), The Tracker (South Africa), PassTime GPS (U.S), LoJack Corporation (U.S), and EMCO Software (Iceland), and Sonic Electronix,Inc (U.S) are key players in the Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market.

Market Segmentation

The global remote vehicle shutdown market is segmented into classes as follows:

The global remote vehicle shutdown market is categorized into manual and automatic based on system types.

The global remote vehicle shutdown market is divided among commercial and private vehicles based on vehicle categories.

Regional Classification

The remote vehicle shutdown market has gained global adoption due to a rise in demands for next-gen vehicle security systems, increasing the adoption of better technologies, and rapid expansion of the automotive industry. The Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world are the major market studies for the global remote vehicle shutdown market. The North America region is leading the market due to the presence of key manufacturers, large production capacities, rapid research & development programs, rise in theft cases, high disposable incomes, well-connected systems, and other factors. The European and Asia Pacific regions are next in this list in the mentioned order and will gain pace in the future.

Industry News

The global remote vehicle shutdown market is growing at lightning speeds due to increasing demands for effective & dependable technologies and expanding the transportation industry. The commercial vehicle segment is holding a major part of the market. The North American region is the current market leader and will maintain its post during this tenure. These systems are still in developing stages and have numerous potentials, which is the main reason for the seamless growth and developments in this market.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What was the historic market size ?

Which segmentation (Product/ Capacity) is driving market?

What will be the growth rate by 2023?

How are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

TABLE OF CONTENT

Executive Summary Research Methodology

2.1 Scope Of The Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Researchs

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market, By Systems

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Manual

4.3 Automatic

Global Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market, By Vehicle Type

