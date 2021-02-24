Erucamide Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Global “Erucamide Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Erucamide Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Erucamide market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Erucamide:

Erucamide, unsaturated long chain carboxylic acid amide (22:1 n-9), is used as a slip agent, anti-fogging or lubricant for plastic films (polyolefin) which can be used in food packing material. It is used as a dispersant in printing and dying. It is used in paper and textile industry for water-proof as well as corrosion inhibitor in oil wells. It is used for the synthesis of organic chemicals and surfactants used in detergent, ore floating agent, fabric softener, anti-static agent, germicide, insecticide, emulsifier, anti-caking agent, lubricant and water treatment agent. Erucamide Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Croda Sipo

Tianyu Oleochemical

Nipo Fine Chemical

Weike Axunge Chemistry

Alinda Chemical

Zhilian Suhua

BELIKE Chemical

Changsha Hengchang

First, China erucamide industry concentration is relatively high; there are more than ten manufacturers in China

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in China and India. In China, the manufacturers mainly distribute in Jiangxi, Shandong and Sichuan province. Croda Sipo, Tianyu Oleochemical, Nipo Fine Chemical, Weike Axunge Chemistry, Alinda Chemical, Zhilian Suhua, BELIKE Chemical, Changsha Hengchang and Huayi Plastics Auxiliary are the key players in China local market.

Second, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

This report focuses on the Erucamide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

High Purity Erucamide

General Erucamide Market Segment by Application:

Plastics Industry

Ink and Paint Industry

Rubber Industry