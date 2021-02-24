Sol-Gel Coatings Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Global Sol-Gel Coatings Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Sol-Gel Coatings report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Sol-Gel Coatings market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Sol-Gel Coatings:

A sol is a dispersion of the solid particles (~ 0.1-1 Î¼m) in a liquid where only the Brownian motions suspend the particles. A gel is a state where both liquid and solid are dispersed in each other, which presents a solid network containing liquid components. The sol-gel coating process usually consists of 4 steps:

(1) The desired colloidal particles once dispersed in a liquid to form a sol.

(2) The deposition of sol solution produces the coatings on the substrates by spraying, dipping or spinning.

(3) The particles in sol are polymerized through the removal of the stabilizing components and produce a gel in a state of a continuous network.

(4) The final heat treatments pyrolyze the remaining organic or inorganic components and form an amorphous or crystalline coating.

Global Market, by Manufacturers:

3M

BASF SE

Dow

Axalta Coating System

Chase Corporation

Solvay

KISCO

Henkel

MG Chemicals

Electrolube

Fuji Chemical

Nippon Soda

Idemitsu

Mitsubishi Materials

Sol-Gel Coatings Market Types

Resin Coatings

Inorganic Coatings Sol-Gel Coatings Market Applications:

Automotive

Construction

Electronics

Consumer Goods

Sol-Gel Coatings industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc. Scope of Report:

The large downstream demand for Sol-gel Coating has been and still remains fairly stable. Production of Sol-gel Coating increased from 59611 K Gal in 2012 to 88738 K Gal in 2016 globally.

North America, Europe and China rank top three in terms of production volume of Sol-gel Coating, consists of, 24.37%, 23.23% and 17.12% of the global market respectively in 2016.

3M ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Sol-gel Coating, occupies 10.12% of the global market share in 2016; While, Dow Chemical, with a market share of 9.27%, comes the second; The third is Solvay, which occupies 8.47% of the global market in the same year. All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 25.68% of the global market in 2016.

The worldwide market for Sol-Gel Coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 12800 million USD in 2024, from 11400 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.