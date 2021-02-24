Soundbars Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Global “Soundbars Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Soundbars Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Soundbars market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Soundbars:

A soundbar, also called a speakerbar, is a special speaker with multiple drivers, which is much wider than it is tall, and always put above a computer monitor or under a television or home theater screen. It can significantly improve the sound experience of consumers, without complex matters of surround sound speakers, wiring, etc. for whole family Theatre. Soundbars Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Samsung

Vizio Inc.

Sony

LG

Bose

Yamaha

Sonos

Sound United

VOXX

Sharp

Philips

Panasonic

JVC

ZVOX Audio

ILive

Martin Logan

The Soundbars is classified into the Wall-mounted Type, Mobile Type, according to the installation method. As of 2017, Mobile Type segment occupied the largest market share contributing more than 97% of the total market. Depending on application, the Soundbars is mainly applied in Home Audio, Commercial. As of 2017, demand for a Soundbars for a Home Audio dominated the largest market, with 85.28% market share.

The worldwide market for Soundbars is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.7% over the next five years, will reach 5770 million USD in 2024, from 2900 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Soundbars in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Wall-mounted Type

Mobile Type Market Segment by Application:

Home Audio