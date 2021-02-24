Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.56% 2021 | Key Findings, COVID – 19 Impact Analysis, Business Trends, Industry Segments, Regional Study, Emerging Technologies and Future Prospects 2023

Market Insights

Market Research Future has published its report on the global automotive adaptive cruise control (ACC) market which reveals that the global market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.56% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023. The growing demand and development of intelligent cars and autonomous cars has drastically affected to growth of the ACC market. Growth of the market is expected to lead to an estimated evaluation of USD 15,457 Mn by the end of 2023.

Rapid advancements in automotive technologies have given rise to adaptive cruise control, particularly due to rising road safety concerns. Increasing sales in passenger cars and the growing need for safety systems in emerging economies is expected to spur the ACC market. Rising number of accidents due to changing traffic conditions and the demand for vehicles has led to an increased concern for passenger and pedestrian safety. The ongoing development in ACC technology is expected to provide the market with ample opportunity for growth and make its mark in the development of autonomous vehicles.

Market Segmentation

The global automotive adaptive cruise control market is segmented on the basis of technology, vehicle type, end user and region. By technology the market is segmented into radar, lidar, laser, and ultrasonic. The radar segment accounts for the largest segment due to its ability to automatically detect other vehicles and their distance, thus increasing passenger safety.

By vehicle type, the market is segmented into commercial vehicle and passenger cars. The passenger car segment is expected to lead the market due to the massive sales of this type of vehicle in emerging economies.

By end-use, the market is divided between aftermarket and OEM. Globally, the market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis

North America represents the largest market across the globe due to the presence of a flourishing automotive sector. The increased production of technologically advanced vehicles in the region, in combination with stringent laws regarding passenger safety are driving the market in the region, thus increasing adoption of ACC technology. Moreover, the consumers in the region prefer to have their own vehicles which increases the need or safety as the traffic conditions on the road change. Europe is the second largest market and follows North America closely in terms of size and growth pattern.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the growing shift of global manufacturers to the region. The availability of cheap labor and reduced costs has established the region as a manufacturing hub for the automotive sector. Moreover, the region has a high consumer population, with rising disposable incomes and the rising demand for advanced cars with intelligent technology.

Key Players

The prominent players included in the competitive analysis of the global automotive adaptive cruise control market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive PLC, Valeo SA, Hyundai Mobis, Denso Corporation , Autoliv Inc., Mando Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG and Magna International Inc.

Latest Industry News

Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is looking into the use of advanced driver assist systems such as adaptive cruise control. Mixed results have been recorded.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What was the historic market size?

Which segmentation (Product/ Capacity) is driving market?

What will be the growth rate?

How are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

