Construction Chemicals Market Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Construction Chemicals Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Construction Chemicals market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Construction Chemicals Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Concrete Admixtures

– Concrete admixtures are ingredients that are added to the concrete mixture before or during mixing. Concrete admixtures reduce concrete construction cost by modifying the properties of hardened concrete, thereby ensuring better quality during mixing, transporting, placing, and curing. This allows users to overcome emergencies during concrete operations.

– According to the European Standard EN 206-1, the permitted dosage of admixtures to concrete should be less than or equal to 5%, by weight of the cement. However, in conditions of low dosage, the admixture quantities should be less than 0.2% of the cement.

– The admixture is generally added in a relatively small quantity, ranging from 0.005% to 2%, by weight of cement. However, overuse of admixtures has detrimental effects on the quality and properties of concrete.

– Based on function, admixtures are categorized into several types, which include air-entraining, retarding, accelerating, plasticizing, and water reducing, among others. The special category admixtures have various functions, including shrinkage reduction, corrosion inhibition, workability enhancement, alkali-silica reactivity reduction, bonding, coloring, and damp proofing.

– Demand for concrete admixture is increasing at a rapid rate. Manufacturers are responding to this demand, and have started taking action. For example, BASF launched Master X-Seed STE admixture for the concrete industry, in March 2019. The product was introduced specifically for the Asia-Pacific region, as it enhances concrete strength’s development and performance characteristics.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific construction sector is the largest in the world, and is growing at a healthy rate, owing to the rising population, increase in middle-class incomes, and urbanization.

– Increasing infrastructure construction activities and the entry of major players from the European Union into the lucrative market of China have further fueled the industry’s expansion.

– China’s 13th Five Year Plan started in 2016, as it was an important year for the country’s engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) industry. In addition, the country ventured into new business models domestically and internationally, during the year. Although the construction sector slowed down after 2013, it is still a major contributor to the GDP of the country. In 2017, China’s construction industry developed rapidly, due to the central government’s push for infrastructure investment, as a mean to sustain economic growth.

– Furthermore, restrictions on foreign investment on land development, high-end hotels, office buildings, international exhibition centers, and construction and operation of large theme parks have also been lifted. The growth in the infrastructure and transportation sectors is expected to boost the construction chemicals market in the country, over the forecast period.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Construction Chemicals market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Construction Chemicals industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Construction Chemicals market in the future? Who is the leader in the Construction Chemicals market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Construction Chemicals market?

Detailed TOC of Construction Chemicals Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Construction Activity in the Asia-Pacific Region

4.1.2 Increased Adoption of New Technology and Innovative Construction Procedures

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations Regarding VOC Emissions

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Concrete Admixture

5.1.2 Surface Treatments

5.1.3 Repair and Rehabilitation

5.1.4 Protective Coatings

5.1.5 Industrial Flooring

5.1.6 Water Proofing

5.1.7 Adhesives

5.1.8 Sealants

5.1.9 Grouts and Anchors

5.1.10 Cement Grinding Aids

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Commercial

5.2.1.1 Office Space

5.2.1.2 Retails

5.2.1.3 Education Institutes

5.2.1.4 Hospitals

5.2.1.5 Hotels

5.2.1.6 Other Commercials

5.2.2 Industrial

5.2.2.1 Cement

5.2.2.2 Iron and Steel

5.2.2.3 Capital Goods

5.2.2.4 Automobile

5.2.2.5 Pharmaceutical

5.2.2.6 Paper

5.2.2.7 Petrochemical (Including Fertilizers)

5.2.2.8 Food and Beverage

5.2.2.9 Other Industrials

5.2.3 Infrastructure

5.2.3.1 Roads and Bridges

5.2.3.2 Railways

5.2.3.3 Metros

5.2.3.4 Airports

5.2.3.5 Water

5.2.3.6 Energy

5.2.4 Residential

5.2.4.1 Elite Housing

5.2.4.2 Middle-class Housing

5.2.4.3 Low-cost Housing

5.2.5 Public Space

5.2.5.1 Government Buildings

5.2.5.2 Statues and Monuments

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 Indonesia

5.3.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.3.1.6 Taiwan

5.3.1.7 Thailand

5.3.1.8 Malaysia

5.3.1.9 The Philippines

5.3.1.10 Bangladesh

5.3.1.11 Vietnam

5.3.1.12 Singapore

5.3.1.13 Sri Lanka

5.3.1.14 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 The Netherlands

5.3.3.6 Russia

5.3.3.7 Turkey

5.3.3.8 Switzerland

5.3.3.9 Sweden

5.3.3.10 Poland

5.3.3.11 Belgium

5.3.3.12 Austria

5.3.3.13 Norway

5.3.3.14 Denmark

5.3.3.15 Finland

5.3.3.16 Portugal

5.3.3.17 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Mexico

5.3.4.4 Colombia

5.3.4.5 Chile

5.3.4.6 Venezuela

5.3.4.7 Peru

5.3.4.8 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 Qatar

5.3.5.3 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.4 Kuwait

5.3.5.5 Egypt

5.3.5.6 Israel

5.3.5.7 Rest of Middle East

5.3.6 Africa

5.3.6.1 South Africa

5.3.6.2 Nigeria

5.3.6.3 Algeria

5.3.6.4 Morocco

5.3.6.5 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Arkema Group

6.4.3 Ashland

6.4.4 BASF SE

6.4.5 Bolton Group

6.4.6 Cemetaid (NSW) Pty Ltd

6.4.7 CHRYSO SAS

6.4.8 CICO Group

6.4.9 Conmix Ltd

6.4.10 DowDuPont

6.4.11 Fosroc Inc.

6.4.12 Franklin International

6.4.13 GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

6.4.14 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

6.4.15 LafargeHolcim

6.4.16 MAPEI SpA

6.4.17 MUHU Construction Materials Co. Ltd

6.4.18 Nouryon

6.4.19 Pidilite Industries Limited

6.4.20 RPM International Inc.

6.4.21 Selena FM SA

6.4.22 Sika AG

6.4.23 Thermax Global

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Focus on Sustainable Materials

