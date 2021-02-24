Concrete Admixtures Market Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, Applications, Business Trends and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Concrete Admixtures Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Concrete Admixtures market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Concrete Admixtures Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Residential Construction Sector is Likely to Dominate the Market

– The residential sector includes buildings for multi-family housing units, single-unit, duplex, quad-plex, mobile homes, and apartments.

– The rising middle-class population in Asia Pacific has resulted in increasing construction spending for developing residential areas.

– Moreover, there has been a surge in investment for new residential construction activities in the United States, which had increased from USD 252 billion, in 2011, to USD 562.6 billion, in 2018.

– The rising population in the Middle East & African countries, in the recent years, is also likely to drive the residential construction market during the forecast period.

– Hence, the aforementioned reasons are likely to help the residential construction sector dominate the market, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region has accounted for the largest market share in 2018, owing to the high construction activities.

– Over the last decade, China’s construction industry developed rapidly, due to the central government’s push for infrastructure investment, as a means to sustain economic growth.

– Under its 13th five-year plan (2016-2020), the Chinese government is planning for infrastructure development of 30,000 km of railway lines and 30,000 km of expressways. Besides, there are numerous airport construction projects, which are either in development or planning stage.

– Additionally, the Chinese government rolled out massive construction plans, including making provision for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities over the next 10 years, despite efforts to rebalance its economy to a more service-oriented form.

– Apart from China, the construction industry of other countries, like India, Japan, and ASEAN countries, are also growing rapidly.

– Hence, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Concrete Admixtures market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Concrete Admixtures industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Concrete Admixtures market in the future? Who is the leader in the Concrete Admixtures market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Concrete Admixtures market?

Detailed TOC of Concrete Admixtures Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Construction Activities

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Reduction in Water Usage and Construction Time

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Rise in Prices of Raw Materials

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Chemical Admixture

5.1.1.1 Water Reducer

5.1.1.2 Retarder

5.1.1.3 Accelerator

5.1.1.4 Air Entraining Admixture

5.1.1.5 Viscosity Modifier

5.1.1.6 Shrinkage Reducing Admixture

5.1.1.7 Plasticizers

5.1.1.8 Other Chemical Admixtures

5.1.2 Mineral Admixture

5.1.2.1 Fly Ash

5.1.2.2 Silica Fume

5.1.2.3 Rice Husk

5.1.2.4 Blast Furnace Slag

5.1.2.5 Other Mineral Admixtures

5.2 Construction Sector

5.2.1 Commercial

5.2.2 Residential

5.2.3 Infrastructure

5.2.4 Industrial

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 United Kingdom

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of the Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Ashland Inc.

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 CEMEX SAB de CV

6.4.4 CICO Technologies Ltd

6.4.5 Euclid Chemical Company

6.4.6 Fosroc International

6.4.7 MAPEI SpA

6.4.8 Pidilite Industries

6.4.9 RPM International Inc.

6.4.10 Sika AG

6.4.11 GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (WR Grace & Co.)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Adoption of Ready-mix Concrete (RMC) in Developing Economies

7.2 Recovering Construction Industry in South America

