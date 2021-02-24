Commercial Robotics Market Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Commercial Robotics Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Commercial Robotics market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Commercial Robotics Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Drones in Military and Defense to Offer Huge Opportunity for Commercial Robotics Market

– Military robot automation of the defense process is the next wave of military evolution. As automated systems and networking complement the Internet, communication is facilitated on a global basis. Over the past decade, there have been increasing levels of investment in surveillance and security in the defense sector.

– From 2017, the US military and its partners started expanding their use of drones, turning them for logistical purposes, like resupply while expanding their abilities to defend against enemy drones.

– The UAVs and drones are increasingly being adopted in the defense & military sector worldwide owing to their benefits, such as enemy tracking, use in war zones in reconnaissance of unknown areas or buildings, and force protection and to assist in searches for lost or injured soldiers, as well as a real-time view of various missions.

– Thus, with the increase in defense spending globally and advancements in technology, military and defense account for a significant share in the commercial robotics market.

North America to Dominate the Market

– The North American region is set to lead the market for commercial robotics due to the widespread acceptance of the infrastructure required for the adoption of commercial robotic systems.

– The steady technological advancement of the healthcare sector in North America is a major driver for the commercial robotics market in the region. The U.S being home to some of the largest players in the market and being a pioneer in the adoption of surgical robots is one of the primary factors that has influenced the growth during the past decade.

– The defence & security sector also accounts for a significant portion of the demand for robotics in the region, as developed countries in these regions have focused on military modernization in the recent past. However, the airborne drones have seen a phenomenal increase in their application because of its heavy usage in security and surveillance.

– In 2016, the Pentagon, the Department of Defence in the U.S. had deployed drones to spy over U.S. territory for non-military missions over the past decade. These factors have increased the demand for security robots in North America.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Commercial Robotics market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Commercial Robotics industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Commercial Robotics market in the future? Who is the leader in the Commercial Robotics market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Commercial Robotics market?

Detailed TOC of Commercial Robotics Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Industry Policies

4.5 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.6 Market Drivers

4.6.1 Technological Advancements and Convergence of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence

4.7 Market Restraints

4.7.1 Higher Costs of the Robotic Systems

4.8 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Robot

5.1.1 Drones

5.1.2 Field Robots

5.1.3 Medical Robots

5.1.4 Autonomous Guided Robotics

5.1.5 Other Types of Robot

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Medical and Healthcare

5.2.2 Defense and Security

5.2.3 Agriculture and Forestry

5.2.4 Marine

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Spain

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Singapore

5.3.3.5 Australia

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Mexico

5.3.4.3 Argentina

5.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Northrop Grumman Corp.

6.1.2 Kuka AG

6.1.3 iRobot Corporation

6.1.4 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

6.1.5 Honda Motor Company Limited

6.1.6 Omron Adept Technologies Inc.

6.1.7 3D Robotics Inc.

6.1.8 Alphabet Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

