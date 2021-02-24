Commercial Airport Lighting Market Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Commercial Airport Lighting Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Commercial Airport Lighting market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Commercial Airport Lighting Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Segment Trends

By application, the market is divided into runway lights, taxiway lights, indoor lights, ground guidance lights, and obstruction lights. The runway lights segment currently has the largest market share, as commercial airfields are the major consumers of industrial lighting systems, and make use of luminaries to guide aircraft around the site during takeoff, landing, repair, testing, and while performing basic land-based maneuvers. Runway entrance lights, also known as REL, are located on entrance taxiways and help provide an indication to the aircraft, in terms of takeoff operations.

Geography Trends

The Asia-Pacific region currently has the largest market share and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The construction of new airports and modernization of the existing airports are expected to generate demand for new and innovative lighting systems in this region. China is expected to experience a large surge in the number of passengers during the forecast period. To cope with this surge in passengers, China had plans to build 74 new civil airports by 2020, taking the total to 260, which amounts, on an average, to more than eight new airports per year. Also, The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Hyderabad is planning to become a 100% LED-lit airport, and 75% of the work on the project has already been completed. Such initiatives in this region are propelling the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Commercial Airport Lighting market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Commercial Airport Lighting industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Commercial Airport Lighting market in the future? Who is the leader in the Commercial Airport Lighting market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Commercial Airport Lighting market?

Detailed TOC of Commercial Airport Lighting Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Usage

5.1.1 Terminal Side

5.1.2 Ground Side

5.1.3 Airside

5.1.3.1 VASI and PAPI

5.1.3.2 Wind Cones

5.1.3.3 Runway Edge and End Lights

5.1.3.4 ALS

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Runway Lights

5.2.2 Taxiway Lights

5.2.3 Indoor Lights

5.2.4 Ground Guidance Lights

5.2.5 Obstruction Lights

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Switzerland

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Qatar

5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 ADB Safegate

6.2.2 Honeywell International Inc.

6.2.3 TKH Group NV (TKH Airport Solutions)

6.2.4 OCEM Energy Technology (Multi Electric Inc.)

6.2.5 Airsafe Airport Equipment Co. Ltd

6.2.6 Eaton Corporation

6.2.7 Youyang Airport Lighting Equipment Inc.

6.2.8 ATG Airports Limited

6.2.9 Astronics Corporation

6.2.10 Abacus Lighting Limited

6.2.11 Phillips

6.2.12 Siemens AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

