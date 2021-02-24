Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, Applications, Business Trends and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Commercial Aircraft Seating Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Commercial Aircraft Seating market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Regional Jets Expected to have a High Growth Rate during the Forecast Period

In the segmentation by aircraft type, the narrow-body segment had the highest share out of all the segments in 2018, due to an increased number of narrow-body aircraft currently. However, the growth of the regional aircraft seating segment is expected to be higher during the forecast period. Although the revenues from the segment are very less compared to the other segments, the increased growth in the procurement of regional aircraft is expected to be a key growth driver for the same..

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the market

As of 2018, Asia-Pacific had the largest market share globally. Also, the region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The demand for aircraft components, like seats, from countries, like China and India, which are key aviation hubs in the region, is the main driver for the growth of the region. Orders for new aircraft are also high in the region, propelling the growth of revenues from the same..

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Commercial Aircraft Seating market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analysing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

3-month analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Commercial Aircraft Seating market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Commercial Aircraft Seating industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Commercial Aircraft Seating market in the future? Who is the leader in the Commercial Aircraft Seating market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Commercial Aircraft Seating market?

Detailed TOC of Commercial Aircraft Seating Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 BY AIRCRAFT TYPE

5.1.1 Wide-body Aircraft

5.1.2 Narrow-body Aircraft

5.1.3 Regional Aircraft

5.2 BY COMPONENT

5.2.1 Seat Actuators

5.2.2 Foams and Fittings

5.2.3 Other Components

5.3 BY SEAT TYPE

5.3.1 Economy Class Seats

5.3.2 Premium Economy Class Seats

5.3.3 Business Class Seats

5.3.4 First Class Seats

5.4 BY FIT

5.4.1 Line-fit

5.4.2 Retro-fit

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.1.4 Rest of North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 United Kingdom

5.5.2.2 Germany

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Russia

5.5.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 India

5.5.3.3 Japan

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.3 South Africa

5.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd

6.4.2 Collins Aerospace

6.4.3 STELIA Aerospace

6.4.4 RECARO Holding Gmbh

6.4.5 Aviointeriors SpA

6.4.6 Zodiac Aerospace (Safran)

6.4.7 ZIM Flugsitz GmbH

6.4.8 Geven

6.4.9 Acro Aircraft Seating

6.4.10 Thompson Aero Seating Ltd

6.4.11 LIFT by EnCore

6.4.12 Jamco Corp

* List not exhaustive

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

