Commercial Aircraft After Market Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Commercial Aircraft After Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Commercial Aircraft After market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Commercial Aircraft After Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

The Narrow-body Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Globally, narrow-body or single aisle aircraft are the most widely used aircraft by airlines. The growth in LCC business model has further fueled the growth of the narrow-body aircraft. As the airlines seek to increase their connectivity and market presence, new routes are being introduced. The increasing landing and takeoffs of narrow-body aircraft are increasing the wear and tear of the aircraft, thereby, increasing the demand for narrow-body aftermarket parts market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific region currently has the highest market share and is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. This is primarily due to increasing air travel in countries, like India, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, and Taiwan, with approximately 6,600 aircraft in service by the beginning of 2018. The leading MRO service providers, airlines, and governments are collaborating to develop this region as a MRO hub for the aviation industry. For instance, Revima, the French APU and landing gear MRO specialist, has begun the construction of the new landing gear overhaul facility in Chonburi, Thailand for Airbus A320, Boeing 737, and ATR family aircraft. The company has invested about USD 30 million and aims to have the facility fully certified and ready by the first quarter of 2020. Such initiatives by the global players may generate demand for spare parts, thereby, driving the commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Commercial Aircraft After market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Commercial Aircraft After industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Commercial Aircraft After market in the future? Who is the leader in the Commercial Aircraft After market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Commercial Aircraft After market?

Detailed TOC of Commercial Aircraft After Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Aircraft Type

5.1.1 Narrow-body

5.1.2 Wide-body

5.1.3 Regional Jet

5.2 Component Type

5.2.1 Airframe

5.2.2 Engine

5.2.3 Interior

5.2.4 Cockpit Systems

5.2.5 Other Component Types

5.3 Parts

5.3.1 MRO Parts

5.3.2 Rotable Replacement Parts

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 France

5.4.2.3 Germany

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 India

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.4.5.3 Nigeria

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Aventure Aviation

6.4.2 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.3 United Technologies Corporation

6.4.4 Meggitt PLC

6.4.5 Parker Hannifin Corporation

6.4.6 General Electric

6.4.7 Moog Inc.

6.4.8 GKN Aerospace

6.4.9 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

6.4.10 Michelin

6.4.11 Bombardier Inc.

6.4.12 The Boeing Company*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

