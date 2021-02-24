Colorectal Cancer Screening Market 2021 | Key Industry Segments by Growth and Trends, Business Size and Share Forecast Research with Technological Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Colorectal Cancer Screening Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Colorectal Cancer Screening market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Guaiac Fecal Occult Blood Test (gFOBT) is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment

The guaiac fecal occult blood test (gFOBT) is one of the several methods that is used to detect colorectal cancer. The test involves the detection of hidden blood in the feces, and identifies the presence of cancer cells or tumours in the colon or rectum. The test involves placing a small sample of stool on specially guaiac coated cards, and then sent to a laboratory for testing. Upon putting a testing solution on the cards, the guaiac causes the stool sample to change colour. The colour changes very quickly if there is blood in the stool. Presence of blood in the stool may be a sign of colorectal cancer or other problems, such as polyps, ulcers, or hemorrhoids. As per the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), the procedural volumes for colorectal (CRC) screening with gFOBT have decreased modestly. However, the factors that are driving the market are its ease of availability, low cost, and coverage in the insurance, along with being sold as over-the-counter. Also, with product innovation, the method has become reliable. The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the ease of availability and low cost of the products.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

According to the United States National Cancer Statistics, colon cancer is reported to be America’s second-deadliest cancer with 50,000 deaths, annually, followed by lung cancer. It was estimated that approximately 1, 44,000 cases of colorectal cancer were found in 2015, and nearly 1, 60, 000 new cases for colorectal cancer are expected to occur by 2020. This increase in the disease occurrence may eventually increase the demand for colorectal cancer screening procedures. Several companies are coming up with advanced screening procedures, including genetic tests, which are gaining acceptability in the US market. According to the National Health Interview Survey, CRC screening (in accordance with guidelines among adults of 50 years and more) increased from 34%, in 2000, to 63%, in 2015. Initiatives, like national TV campaigns, digital marketing, primary care sales force, collated materials, clinical and health publications, etc., are helping increase the adoption of the colorectal cancer screening procedures in the United States. Also, government initiatives are increasing awareness, which is playing an integral role and driving the market for colorectal cancer screening in the country. According to the American Cancer Society, the colon cancer screening rate was 59% in 2010, and increased to 62% in 2015. This rate is increasing at a steady pace, and the goal for colon cancer screening is to reach 80% by 2018. Increasing number of colorectal cancer incidences in the United States, along with several educational and financial initiatives, are expected to increase the colorectal cancer screening market in the United States, in the future.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Colorectal Cancer Screening market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Colorectal Cancer Screening industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Colorectal Cancer Screening market in the future? Who is the leader in the Colorectal Cancer Screening market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Colorectal Cancer Screening market?

Detailed TOC of Colorectal Cancer Screening Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Advent of Efficacious Genetic Tests

4.2.2 Increase in Prevalence of Colorectal Cancer

4.2.3 Increasing Cancer Prevention Initiatives

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Screening Tests Costs

4.3.2 Inadequate Healthcare Access in Developing Countries

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Screening Tests

5.1.1 Stool-based Tests

5.1.1.1 Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT)

5.1.1.2 Guaiac-based Fecal Occult Blood Test (gFOBT)

5.1.1.3 Stool DNA Test

5.1.2 Colonoscopy

5.1.3 CT Colonography (Virtual Colonoscopy)

5.1.4 Flexible Sigmoidoscopy

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Independent Diagnostic Labs

5.2.3 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd

6.1.3 Epigenomics Inc.

6.1.4 Exact Sciences Corporation

6.1.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.6 Hemosure Inc.

6.1.7 Novigenix SA

6.1.8 Quidel Corporation

6.1.9 Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

6.1.10 Sysmex Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

