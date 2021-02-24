Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Immunotherapy Blockbusters to Remain a Significant Revenue Source For Leading Players Due to Label Expansions Despite Approaching Patent Expiry.

Bevacizumab (Avastin) is a monoclonal antibody that prevents tumors from growing in blood vessels, by antagonizing vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which is a substance released by tumors to stimulate new blood vessel formation. The FDA approved a labeling extension for bevacizumab, administered in combination with intravenous 5-fluorouracil-based chemotherapy, for the second-line treatment of metastatic carcinoma of the colon or rectum. The approval of cyramza (ramucirumab) for second-line Avastin pre-treated metastatic setting, in 2016, is expected to propel the growth of the colorectal cancer drugs market, in the future.

The United States is Expected to Retain Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Geographically, the United States holds the largest market share with respect to demand and revenue. In 2017, 39,910 new rectal cancer cases and 95,520 new colon cancer cases were reported in the United States based on the estimates by the American Cancer Society. These estimates indicate that colorectal cancer is increasing its prevalence in the United States, which is in turn, leading to the growth of the market. The Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness a strong growth pattern in the coming years, with China and India showing rapid progress. In 2015, Roche signed an agreement with an insurance company in Shenzhen City. The Chinese people were among the first few to approve Avastin for reimbursement. This is expected to increase access to colorectal cancer therapeutics in China.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics market in the future? Who is the leader in the Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics market?

Detailed TOC of Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Technological Advancements in Radiology and Chemotherapy

4.2.2 Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Colorectal Cancer

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Costs Associated with Drugs

4.3.2 Side Effects Associated With Drugs

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Modality

5.1.1 Diagnostics Techniques

5.1.1.1 Stool Tests

5.1.1.2 Immunohistochemistry

5.1.1.3 Colonoscopy

5.1.1.4 Flexible Sigmoidoscopy

5.1.1.5 Other Diagnostics Techniques

5.1.2 Therapeutics

5.1.2.1 Chemotherapy

5.1.2.1.1 Antimetabolites

5.1.2.1.1.1 Fluorouracil

5.1.2.1.1.2 Capecitabine

5.1.2.1.2 Alkylating Agent

5.1.2.1.2.1 Oxaliplatin

5.1.2.1.3 Other Chemotherapeutic Agents

5.1.2.2 Immunotherapy

5.1.2.2.1 Bevacizumab

5.1.2.2.2 Cetuximab

5.1.2.2.3 Panitumumab

5.1.2.3 Chemoprotectant

5.1.2.4 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 Amgen Inc.

6.1.3 Clinical Genomics

6.1.4 EDP Biotech

6.1.5 Epigenomics AG

6.1.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.7 Novigenix SA

6.1.8 Quest Diagnostics

6.1.9 Sanofi SA

6.1.10 Siemens Healthineers

6.1.11 VolitionRX

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

