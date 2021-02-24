Coil Coatings Market Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Coil Coatings Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Coil Coatings market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Coil Coatings Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand from Building and Construction Industry

– The building and construction industry is by far the largest consumer of coil coatings. The main resins which are used extensively in construction are Polyester resin, Silicone Modified Polyester and Polyvinylidine Fluorides (PVDF) or Fluoropolymer. With the rising number of building codes that promote energy-efficient structures, home builders and consumers are gradually moving towards building strategies that deliver performance and energy savings in the long run.

– In addition to aesthetic look, durability, and functionality, coil coatings are known for its infrared reflective pigment technology. This technology saves energy on cooling by helping to ease the building’s interior temperature.

– According to the Department Of Energy, heating and cooling costs account for 48% of the energy use in a typical U.S. home. Capability to be molded into almost any shape, excellent resistance, superior longevity, infinite aesthetic color and texture options, and environmental benefits, make coil coatings a perfect option for both interior and exterior construction applications.

– Furthermore, it is also used in making gutters and downspouts as a part of rainwater collection installations. Another rising use of coil coatings is for various leaf and debris prevention systems that have recently been introduced to the market.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. Coil coatings due to its high-end aesthetics and long-lasting value are used in the building and construction industry in ceiling grids, doors, roofing & siding, windows, etc.

– As the construction industry continues to grow, the market for coil coatings too will rise. Globally, Asia-Pacific has the largest construction market which is led by India, China, and various South-east Asian countries.

– India has experienced significant interest from foreign investors in its infrastructural sector. Altico Capital, the non-banking finance company of Clearwater Capital Partners LLC has expressed interest to invest around USD 150 million to develop commercial office properties and improve the infrastructure sector over the next one and a half years. The Asian Development Bank approved a loan of USD 631 million to develop the Vishakhapatnam-Chennai industrial corridor. PTC India Financial Services (PFS) and India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) entered into an agreement to provide funding for infrastructure projects in India. These are some of the few investments the country is expected to embark in the upcoming years.

– China, who is recently suffering a slump in its construction industry too is expected to recover in the next few years. According to forecasts of The Asian Development Bank (ADB), the country needs to spend USD 1.7 trillion annually from now until 2030 to meet its infrastructure needs.

– All such factors are expected to increase the demand for coil coatings in this region.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Coil Coatings market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Coil Coatings industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Coil Coatings market in the future? Who is the leader in the Coil Coatings market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Coil Coatings market?

Detailed TOC of Coil Coatings Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising demand from building and construction industry

4.1.2 Stringent environmental regulations for conventional products

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing demand for light weight materials in the automobile industry

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Resin Type

5.1.1 Polyester

5.1.2 Polyvinylidene Fluorides (PVDF)

5.1.3 Polyurethane(PU)

5.1.4 Plastisols

5.1.5 Others

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Building & Construction

5.2.2 Industrial & Domestic Appliances

5.2.3 Transportation

5.2.4 Furniture

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Coil Coaters

6.4.1.1 ArcelorMittal

6.4.1.2 Arconic Inc.

6.4.1.3 BDM Coil Coaters

6.4.1.4 CENTRIA

6.4.1.5 Chemcoaters

6.4.1.6 Dura Coat Products

6.4.1.7 Goldin Metals, Inc.

6.4.1.8 Jupiter Aluminum Corporation

6.4.1.9 Metal Coaters System

6.4.1.10 Norsk Hydro ASA

6.4.1.11 Novelis

6.4.1.12 Ralco Steels

6.4.1.13 Rautaruukki Corporation

6.4.1.14 Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH

6.4.1.15 Tata Steel

6.4.1.16 Tekno

6.4.1.17 Thyssenkrupp

6.4.1.18 UNICOIL

6.4.1.19 United States Steel

6.4.2 Paint Suppliers

6.4.2.1 AkzoNobel

6.4.2.2 Axalta Coatings System, LLC

6.4.2.3 Beckers

6.4.2.4 Kansai Paints

6.4.2.5 PPG Industries

6.4.2.6 The Sherwin-Williams Company

6.4.2.7 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd.

6.4.2.8 NOORO Coil Coatings Co., Ltd

6.4.2.9 Brillux GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.2.10 Hempel

6.4.2.11 Nippon Paint

6.4.3 Pretreatment, Resins, Pigments, Equipment

6.4.3.1 Wacker Chemie AG

6.4.3.2 Arkema

6.4.3.3 Bayer AG

6.4.3.4 Chemetall

6.4.3.5 Evonik Industries

6.4.3.6 HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

6.4.3.7 SOLVAY SA

6.4.3.8 Covestro AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing demand for fluoropolymer coatings for architectural applications

