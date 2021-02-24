Cloud Services Brokerage Market Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Cloud Services Brokerage Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Cloud Services Brokerage market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Cloud Services Brokerage Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Internal Cloud Services Brokerage is Expected to Hold the Major Share

– A CSB can bundle all the cloud services into a single bill, where the customers can manage cloud service provider bills for various infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms by using CSB.

– Internal CSB provides a unified multi-cloud/SaaS governance, security, compliance, license management, and support, spend management and overall user experience to employees. It provides both centralized resources to both public and private cloud services’ users.

– For optimal result, CSB must be part of the company’s cloud equation. Otherwise, the benefits of moving services outside the organization may very well be hampered by the internal mess. It caters through the installed cloud workload thereby across different cloud services among IaaS, PaaS, SaaS.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Have the Fastest Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the studied market, owing to the exponential growth of cloud services adoption among all forms of business.

– By implementing initiatives to build more business confidence across the cloud, local governments are playing a significant role in the development of cloud integration services market across the Asia-Pacific region. The region is also the fastest growing area for data centers in the world, currently.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Cloud Services Brokerage market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analysing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

3-month analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cloud Services Brokerage market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Cloud Services Brokerage industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Cloud Services Brokerage market in the future? Who is the leader in the Cloud Services Brokerage market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Cloud Services Brokerage market?

Detailed TOC of Cloud Services Brokerage Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Hybrid and Multi-cloud Environment

4.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Cloud Computing Services

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Security Concerns

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Platform

5.1.1 Internal Cloud Services Brokerage

5.1.2 External Cloud Services Brokerage

5.2 By Deployment Model

5.2.1 Public

5.2.2 Private

5.2.3 Hybrid

5.3 By Enterprise

5.3.1 Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)

5.3.2 Large Enterprise

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.4.1 IT & Telecom

5.4.2 BFSI

5.4.3 Retail

5.4.4 Healthcare

5.4.5 Government

5.4.6 Manufacturing

5.4.7 Other End-user Industries

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.4.1 Mexico

5.5.4.2 Brazil

5.5.4.3 Argentina

5.5.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5.1 UAE

5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Accenture PLC

6.1.2 Capgemini SE

6.1.3 NEC Corporation

6.1.4 DXC Technology Company

6.1.5 Rightscale Inc.

6.1.6 Wipro Limited

6.1.7 IBM Corporation

6.1.8 NTT Data Inc.

6.1.9 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

