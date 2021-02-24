Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, Applications, Business Trends and Development Analysis till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Clinical Workflow Solutions Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Clinical Workflow Solutions market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Data Integration Solutions Led the Product Segment in 2018

Based on the product type segment, the largest share of the market in 2018 was led by the data integration solutions sub-segment. The large share of this sub-segment was primarily due to the rising demand for proper management and storage solutions that are capable of managing the increasing volume of medical records. Additionally, increasing government incentives to increase digitization in healthcare and the necessity to contain healthcare costs are contributing toward the market growth.

The South American Region is Expected to Register the Highest CAGR

Increasing government initiatives for eHealth, subsequent improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, rising medical tourism, and increasing demand for quality healthcare in emerging countries, are the factors driving the growth of the South American clinical workflow solutions market. The population growth and efforts to improve the quality of care, implementation of favorable government initiatives, strategies to digitalize the country in every sector by using IT infrastructure, and the increasing awareness about the benefits of clinical workflow solutions are driving the growth of this regional segment.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Clinical Workflow Solutions market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Clinical Workflow Solutions industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Clinical Workflow Solutions market in the future? Who is the leader in the Clinical Workflow Solutions market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Clinical Workflow Solutions market?

Detailed TOC of Clinical Workflow Solutions Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Government Initiatives for HCIT Adoption

4.2.2 Increasing Demand to Reduce Healthcare Costs

4.2.3 Increasing Application of Worflow Solutions in Improving Patient Safety

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Initial Capital Cost

4.3.2 Non-standardisation Leading to Issues in Interoperability

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Data Integration Solutions

5.1.2 Real-time Communication Solutions

5.1.3 Workflow Automation Solutions

5.1.4 Care Collaboration Solutions

5.1.5 Enterprise Reporting and Analytics Solutions

5.2 End User

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Long-term Care Facilities

5.2.3 Ambulatory Care Centers

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

6.1.2 Ascom Holding AG

6.1.3 Cerner Corporation

6.1.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.5 GE Healthcare

6.1.6 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

6.1.7 Infor Inc.

6.1.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.9 Mckesson Corporation

6.1.10 Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

