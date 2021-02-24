Cholera Vaccines Market Top Vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth 2021 | Regional Demand Status, Competitive Scenario, Technological Growth and Scope till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Cholera Vaccines Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Cholera Vaccines market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Cholera Vaccines Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Whole-cell V. cholerae O1 with a Recombinant B-subunit Segment Captures the Largest Market Share

This oral cholera vaccine containing a combination of recombinant B-subunit and killed the whole cell V. cholerae O1 has been marketed since early 1990. This vaccine is observed to provide 80-90% protection for six months, post immunization, and in all the cases of immunization of vaccines aged more than 2 years. In addition to this, this vaccines shows around 50% of protection even after three years of immunization. Hence, the efficacy and long-lasting post immunization protections of the vaccine are expected to propel the segment’s growth over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Grow at a High Rate over the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific captures the largest market share in the global cholera vaccines market, followed by Europe. This can be attributed to the high incidence rate, growing awareness, and availability of efficient preventive solutions. The APAC market experienced exceptional growth since the launch of the oral cholera vaccine, Shanchol, in 2009. According to the statistics of WHO, 42 countries reported 172,454 cases of cholera in 2015, with 1,304 deaths. These statistics showed an overall decrease of 9% from the previous year, owing to growing immunization in the region. On the other hand, North America is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the launch of the first ever oral cholera vaccine, Vaxchora, in 2016, and the rise in the number of immigrants.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Cholera Vaccines market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analysing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

3-month analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cholera Vaccines market? Which product segment will have the largest share? Which regional markets will lead in the coming years? Which application segment will grow strongly? What growth opportunities could arise in the Cholera Vaccines industry in the future? What are the greatest challenges for the Cholera Vaccines market in the future? Who is the leader in the Cholera Vaccines market? What are the main trends that have a positive impact on market growth? What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the Cholera Vaccines market?

Detailed TOC of Cholera Vaccines Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Cholera

4.2.2 Rising Initiatives and Awareness Regarding Immunization

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Access to Adequate Treatment

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Vaccine Type

5.1.1 Whole cell V. cholerae O1 with Recombinant B-subunit

5.1.2 Killed Oral O1 and O139

5.2 Product

5.2.1 Vaxchora

5.2.2 Dukoral

5.2.3 Shanchol

5.2.4 Other Products

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Astellas Pharma Inc.

6.1.2 AstraZeneca

6.1.3 Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

6.1.4 GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

6.1.5 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.6 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

6.1.7 PaxVax Inc.

6.1.8 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.9 Shantha Biotechnics Private Limited

6.1.10 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

6.1.11 Valneva SE

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

