Chocolate Market Size 2021: Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights by Types, Applications, Business Trends and Development Analysis till 2024

Chocolate Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Impulse Purchasing Behaviour of Consumers

The impulse buying behavior of consumers is boosting the sales of chocolates across the globe. Consumers in the shopping store might not specifically be shopping for the confectionary goods like, chocolates. However, related confectionary items displayed at prominent places attract buyers’ attention and causes impulse buying behavior in them. The rising income levels of the consumers and the changing lifestyles are the key factors increasing the impulse purchase of the consumers. Children and grown-ups keep buying chocolates irrespective of their economic situation because chocolates are related to impulse purchase and are correlated with rewards and moments of happiness. The color and packaging of the chocolates play an important role in their purchase. The attractive packaging and color helps the manufacturer in gaining prompt spontaneous response from consumers. Purple was ranked, as the most influential color followed by red and blue, in stimulating the purchase of chocolate products.

Moulded Chocolates Dominating the Market

Molded chocolates include solid molded and segmented bars/blocks/tablets in various sizes; some are filled with nuts and/or raisins and are made of different types of chocolate i.e.: white, milk, and dark. Tablets in the countline format are also included. For example, Cadbury Dairy Milk (Cadbury), Galaxy (Mars), etc. Vegetable and chocolate combination is becoming popular across the chocolate market, globally. For instance, Tony Chocoloney introduced a limited edition chocolate bar with white chocolate, carrot, and walnut. The molded chocolate manufacturing companies implement innovative marketing and promotional activities, in order to increase the reach of its products among the targeted customers.

Detailed TOC of Chocolate Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Alfajores

5.1.2 Softlines/Selflines

5.1.3 Boxed Assortments

5.1.4 Countlines

5.1.5 Seasonal Chocolates

5.1.6 Molded Chocolates

5.1.7 Chocolates with Toys

5.1.8 Other Product Types

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Specialist Retailers

5.2.3 Convenience Stores

5.2.4 Vending Machines

5.2.5 Online Channel

5.2.6 Variety Stores

5.2.7 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Australia

5.3.3.4 Japan

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Most Adopted Strategies

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Mars Incorporated

6.4.2 Ferrero Group

6.4.3 Mondalez International

6.4.4 Hershey Co.

6.4.5 Nestle SA

6.4.6 Pladis

6.4.7 Chocoladenfabriken Lindt & Spr�ngli AG

6.4.8 Arcor

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

