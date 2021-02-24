Chia Seed Market Analysis by Marketing Channel 2021: Supply & Demand, Future Prospects with Industry Size, Outlook by Regions till 2024

The report presents a strategic assessment of “Chia Seed Market” size analysis including enabling technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, and future roadmap of industry. The data includes historical and predicted values with an accurate picture of the growth of the Chia Seed market. This research report also provides an in-depth analysis of market opportunities, import/export details, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends. The report also discovering the geographic expansion, competitive landscape, segmentation, and revenue of the global industry.

Growing Popularity of Superfoods

The popularity of “Super” ingredients has increased significantly over the recent past, with product launches, as consumers are more inclined toward natural and wholesome ingredients. These products have superior nutritional value as they are rich sources of polyphenols, anti-oxidants, vitamins, and minerals. The market is driven by consumer preference toward functional and health-based naturally derived products. Chia seeds are readily available in grocery stores because they have a high demand around the world. They contain a good amount of calcium, magnesium, and potassium, and are believed to boost energy, stabilize blood sugar, and help with digestion. A key factor in the sale of “superfoods”, including chia seeds’ availability, may be the accessibility of supermarkets, as compared to traditional grocery stores and convenience stores. In Europe, chia has not only found its entrance in the health shops and specialty stores, but also in the major supermarkets, such as Tesco (United Kingdom), El Corte Ingles (Spain), and Albert Heijn (Netherlands). It is also sold as a food supplement in drug stores. It reflects a growing interest of the main public in health food and ‘superfood’.

The American Heart Association recommends fish consumption and the inclusion of omega-3 rich foods and oils (such as soybean, canola, walnut, and flaxseed) in the daily diets to prevent heart disease. However, with time, plant sources of omega-3 EFAs, such as chia seed, is gaining popularity, owing to its easy corporation in the convenience and functional foods and its neutral taste. All these factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

Germany – The Largest Chia Seed Consuming Country in the World

The consumption of chia seeds in Germany stood at 5,551.6 metric ton in 2018, which was valued at USD 18.4 million. Germany was the largest consumer and importer of chia seeds in Europe, and accounted for 40% of the region’s total imports of chia seeds during 2016. From 2016 to 2017, Germany imported about 580 metric ton of chia seeds per month, with Paraguay, Bolivia, and Mexico being its leading suppliers. Naturacereal and Rossmann are the most popular retail outlets for chia seeds in Germany. Owing to an increasing number of vegan consumers in Germany, and with approximately 10% of the entire population already being vegan, the market for chia seeds is gaining prominence in the country. Furthermore, there is increased preference for chia-based foods in the country.

Detailed TOC of Chia Seed Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Value Chain Overview

4.4.2 Price Markups in the Value Chain

4.4.3 Stakeholders in the Value Chain

4.5 Commodity Grade Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.1.1 United States

5.1.1.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.1.1.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.1.1.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.1.2 Canada

5.1.1.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.1.2.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.1.2.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.1.3 Mexico

5.1.1.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.1.3.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.1.3.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.2.1 Germany

5.1.2.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.2.1.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.2.1.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.2.2 United Kingdom

5.1.2.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.2.2.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.2.2.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.2.3 Netherlands

5.1.2.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.2.3.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.2.3.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.3 Asia – Pacific

5.1.3.1 China

5.1.3.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.3.1.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.3.1.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.3.2 Australia

5.1.3.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.3.2.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.3.2.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.3.3 Japan

5.1.3.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.3.3.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.3.3.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.3.4 India

5.1.3.4.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.4.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.3.4.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.3.4.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.4 South America

5.1.4.1 Bolivia

5.1.4.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.4.1.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.4.1.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.4.2 Argentina

5.1.4.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.4.2.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.4.2.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.4.3 Ecuador

5.1.4.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.4.3.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.4.3.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.4.4 Paraguay

5.1.4.4.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.4.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.4.4.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.4.4.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.4.5 Peru

5.1.4.5.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.5.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.4.5.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.4.5.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.5 Africa

5.1.5.1 South Africa

5.1.5.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.5.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.5.1.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.5.1.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.5.2 Kenya

5.1.5.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.5.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.5.2.3 Trade Analysis by Volume and Value

5.1.5.2.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.2 PROCUREMENT PREFERENCE MATRIX

6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

