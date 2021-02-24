Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market to Reach USD 9.64 Billion by 2027

The ”global computed tomography (CT) scanners market“ size is expected to reach USD 9.64 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The growing demand for advanced imaging systems including computed tomography systems will stimulate the healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled The market size stood at USD 6.86 billion in 2019.

The catastrophe caused by coronavirus has disrupted the supply chain of every industry around the world. We understand that this health emergency has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. Some industries are struggling, and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are making endless efforts to uplift businesses in this crucial need of the hour. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.

Rising Cases of Chronic Disorders to Fuel Product Demand for CT Scanners

The demand for early-stage diagnosis among patients will foster the healthy growth of the market. The developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries will spur demand for effective and advanced diagnostic systems, which, in turn, will spur demand for computed tomography scanners. The increasing cases of chronic disorders in the U.S., Germany, China, Japan, and India will further propel the market’s development. According to the American Heart Association, an estimated 121.5 million adults were suffering from cardiovascular diseases in the U.S. in 2018. The growing number of patients undergoing imaging procedures will have a positive impact on the CT scanners market growth. According to the NHS, an estimated 2.5 million people in the U.K. are suffering from cardiovascular diseases.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/computed-tomography-ct-scanner-market-104461

Surging CT Scan Procedures to Uplift Market During Pandemic

The application of computed tomography in Covid-19 management is expected to promote the growth of the market. Computed tomography has evolved as an essential tool in managing and diagnosis of covid-19 patients. The rising number of CT scanners can offer favorable conditions for the market during coronavirus. However, the declined number of oncology, and cardiology procedures can reduce demand for computed tomography systems, which, in turn, will dampen the growth of the market. Besides, the declined sales recorded by key companies will further retard the expansion of the market. For instance, GE Healthcare, one of the major players in the global market, registered a 9% decline in Q3 ended September 2020 as compared to Q3 2019, due to the lower equipment demand during the period.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/computed-tomography-ct-scanner-market-104461

Well-established Healthcare Infrastructure to Augment Growth in Europe

Europe is expected to hold the largest CT scanners market share during the forecast period due to increasing awareness about chronic disorders. The well-established healthcare facilities in countries such as, Germany, France, and Italy will aid development in Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases. The developing healthcare sector and strong unmet need for advanced diagnostic systems in diagnostic centers will create opportunities for the Asia Pacific market.

Quick Buy – Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104461

September 2019: Hitachi, Ltd. announced that it has received the U.S FDA clearance for Scenaria View premium performance CT that can satisfy all the essential clinical needs.

The Report Lists the Main Players in the Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market:

GE Healthcare (Massachusetts, United States)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Erlangen, Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Neusoft Medical Systems (Shenyang, China)

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Shimoishigami, Japan)

Carestream Health (New York, U.S.)

Planmeca Oy (Helsinki,Finland)

Fujifilm Corporation (Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan)

Other Prominent Players

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/computed-tomography-ct-scanner-market-104461

Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights New Product Launches, Key Players Installed base of CT scanners for Key Countries, 2019 Key Industry Development – Merger, Acquisitions and Partnerships Prevalence of Key Disease Conditions, Key Countries, 2019 Technological Advancements in the CT Scanners Market Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology

High Slice

Mid Slice

Low Slice

Cone beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Orthopedics

Cardiovascular

Oncology

Neurology

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Modality

arm

C arm

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

TOC Continue..

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/computed-tomography-ct-scanner-market-104461

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Monensin Market Emerging Technologies, Key Players Analysis, Development, and Industry Expansion Strategies 2026

Tretinoin Market Emerging Technologies, Key Players Analysis, Development, and Industry Expansion Strategies 2026

South East Asia Medical Gloves Market to Hit $373.7Mn by 2027; Heightening Demand for Protective Medical Clothing to Aid Market Growth

Normal Saline for Parenteral Use Market Worth $3.71Bn at 5.4% CAGR; Leading Players Such as Baxter and B. Braun to Focus on Strengthening Production Capacities

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-computed-tomography-ct-scanners-market-10499

Related Reports :

Video Laryngoscope Market

Video Laryngoscope Market Size

Video Laryngoscope Market Share

Video Laryngoscope Market Trends

Video Laryngoscope Market Analysis

Video Laryngoscope Market Business Opportunities

Video Laryngoscope Market Key Players

Video Laryngoscope Market Demand

Video Laryngoscope Market Competitive Landscape

Video Laryngoscope Market Segments

Video Laryngoscope Market Overview

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/