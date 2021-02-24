Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market to Reach USD 7,382.1 Million by 2027

The global “liver cancer therapeutics market” size is expected to reach USD 7,382.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period. The emergence of effective drugs and therapies for the treatment of liver cancer will subsequently spur lucrative opportunities for the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Therapy Type (Targeted Drug Therapy, Immunotherapy, and Chemotherapy), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 1,730.9 million in 2019.

The coronavirus incident has brought the world to an unprecedented stop. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unwonted effect on businesses across various. However, this too, shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling, and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Market Driver :

Rising Cases of Liver Cancer to Boost Market

The increasing incidence of liver cancer is expected to expedite the growth of the market during the forecast period. Alcohol & tobacco consumption, smoking, and environmental factors in developed nations are some of the reasons for the prevalence of cancer. The increasing urbanization is expected to bolster the healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, in 2018, there were around 840 000 new cases of liver cancer. Moreover, the growing demand for effective drugs is predicted further to boost the market’s development in the foreseeable future. However, oncology drugs’ adverse side effects will consequently restrict their adoption, which will retard the growth of the market.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

The report on the liver cancer therapeutics market, specifically mentions minute and significant improvements in the global market in recent times. The report also offers a wide-ranging study fixated on emerging trends and new innovative products. The robust research methodology involving primary interviews and desk research is covered in the report while also providing a noteworthy overview of the R&D activities and latest developments to support emerging companies to strengthen their position and strategize to remain at the forefront.

Favorable Guidelines and Recommendations for Cancer Drugs to Aid Market Amid COVID

The pharmaceutical companies are adopting strategies to maintain the balance between supply and demand. Health organizations have issued necessary guidelines and recommendations for managing hepatocellular carcinoma patients in the time coronavirus. For instance, the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO), National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) have proposed guidelines. Furthermore, several research studies have confirmed that patients with HCC are at higher risk of contracting the infection. Therefore, these patients were considered in the emergency category during the pandemic. Besides, the increased sales of cancer products will foster healthy growth of the market amid COVID-19.

Regional Analysis :

Presence of Prominent Companies to Incite Growth in North America

The market in North America is expected to expand radically during the forecast period owing to the rising incidence of liver cancer in the US. The presence of major companies, coupled with the launch of novel products will influence growth in the region. Europe is expected to expand radically during the forecast period due to the R&D investments to develop effective drugs. The higher sales of targeted drug therapy products is expected to boost the growth of the market in Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to rise excellently during the forecast period owing to the growing number of clinical studies pertaining to liver cancer. The increasing geriatric population is likely to contribute impetus in the region. Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are likely to experience a slower growth rate owing to lower adoption of high-cost liver cancer drugs. Similarly, the lack of product approvals in the majority of the under-developed countries can further dampen the growth of the market in those regions.

Key Development :

November 2020: Exelixis, a genomics-based drug discovery company, located in Alameda, California, announced the approval of CABOMETYX in Japan for the treatment of unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Table Of Content:

Introduction

Market Scope

Market Segmentation

Market Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Prevalence of Liver Cancer –Key Regions/Country

New Product Launch

Pipeline Analysis

Impact of COVID-19 on the Liver Cancer Treatment Market

Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Liver Cancer Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Therapy

Targeted Drug Therapy

Immunotherapy

Chemotherapy

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

ToC Continue…

