Steel Cord market research report with regional growth analysis | Bekaert, Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord, ArcelorMittal

Global Steel Cord Market Research Study Report 2021

The market research report on the Global Steel Cord market has been carefully curated after studying and observing various factors that determine the growth such as environmental, economic, social, technological and political status of the regions mentioned. Thorough analysis of the data regarding revenue, production, and manufacturers gives out a clear picture of the global scenario of the Steel Cord. The data will also help key players and new entrants understand the potential of investments in the Global Animal Prescription Drugs Industry.

In 2020, the world faced a public health emergency because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Several industries were severely affected because of multiple lockdowns and disruptions in the supply chains. The semiconductor and electronics industry is among the most affected industries owing to its high dependence on China and other severely hit economies. However, the Steel Cord industry bounced back robustly in the second half of 2020.

Leading players of Steel Cord including: Bekaert, Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord, ArcelorMittal, Hyosung, Shandong SNTON Steel Cord, Bridgestone, Shougang Century, Tokusen, Tokyo Rope MFG, Hubei Fuxing New Material, BMZ, Henan Hengxing, Junma Tyre Cord, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Sodetal

Market split by Type, can be divided into: Normal Tensile (NT), High Tensile (HT), Super Tensile (ST), Ultra Tensile (UT)

Market split by Application, can be divided into: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Non-vehicle Usage

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into: Direct Channel, Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.), South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

The report is specially designed to analyze and discuss the latest developments in the Global Steel Cord market. The study’s objective includes:

Presenting the current products being sold regionally.

Looking at technology in the market and in terms of development.

Tracing out the improvements that companies are engineering and where these improvements may load within the market.

Studying how close the industry is responding to the new products in the Global Steel Cord market.

Other features of the report:

Gives a thorough analysis of the key strategies with focus on the corporate structure, R&D methods, localization strategies, production capabilities, sales and performance in various companies.

Provides valuable insights of the product portfolio, including product planning, development and positioning.

Analyses the role of key market players and their partnerships, mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Steel Cord Market Overview

1.1 Steel Cord Definition

1.2 Global Steel Cord Market Size Status and Outlook (2014-2029)

1.3 Global Steel Cord Market Size Comparison by Region (2014-2029)

1.4 Global Steel Cord Market Size Comparison by Type (2014-2029)

1.5 Global Steel Cord Market Size Comparison by Application (2014-2029)

1.6 Global Steel Cord Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2014-2029)

1.7 Steel Cord Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Steel Cord Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Steel Cord Sales and Market Share by Player (2017-2019)

2.2 Global Steel Cord Revenue and Market Share by Player (2017-2019)

2.3 Global Steel Cord Average Price by Player (2017-2019)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Steel Cord Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Steel Cord Market by Type

3.1.1 Normal Tensile (NT)

3.1.2 High Tensile (HT)

3.1.3 Super Tensile (ST)

3.1.4 Ultra Tensile (UT)

3.2 Global Steel Cord Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Steel Cord Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

3.4 Global Steel Cord Average Price by Type (2014-2019)

3.5 Leading Players of Steel Cord by Type in 2019

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Steel Cord Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Steel Cord Market by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Car

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.1.3 Non-vehicle Usage

4.2 Global Steel Cord Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Steel Cord by Application in 2019

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Steel Cord Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Steel Cord Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Steel Cord Sales and Market Share by Sales Channel (2014-2019)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Steel Cord by Sales Channel in 2019

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Chapter 6 Steel Cord Market Segment Analysis by Region

6.1 Global Steel Cord Market Size and CAGR by Region (2014-2029)

6.2 Global Steel Cord Sales and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

6.3 Global Steel Cord Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

Continue…

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Steel Cord (2020-2029)

9.1 Global Steel Cord Market Size (Sales and Revenue) Forecast (2020-2029)

9.2 Global Steel Cord Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Region (2020-2029)

9.3 Global Steel Cord Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Type (2020-2029)

9.4 Global Steel Cord Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Application (2020-2029)

9.5 Global Steel Cord Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Sales Channel (2020-2029)

Chapter 10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.2 Data Sources

10.3 Disclaimer

10.4 Analysts Certification

