Cloud Billing Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Forecast, Analysis, Industry Statistics

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Cloud Billing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the global Cloud Billing market accounted for over US$ 9.37 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2020 to 2030.

In recent years, the demands from customers have been changing, leading to the emergence of new revenue models to push businesses in innovative ways. This results in, increased business operational complexity, which further demands to enhance and re-structure several business processes. Moreover, billing systems and processes are considered as the most complex operations that need to be performed in the organizations. Hence, organizations have started adopting more efficient billing strategies, such as cloud billing, to reduce operational time and capital expenditure.

Some of the prominent players in the Cloud Billing Market include:

AMDOCS, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Chargebee, IBM, SAP, CGI Inc., Aria Systems, Inc., Cerillion, and Recurly, Inc., among others.

Cloud-technology-based billing systems offer various advantages over traditional billing systems including high security & privacy, low cost, less time required to function, high convenience, and others. These advantages have been driving the market growth across the globe. Moreover, small & medium-sized organizations are increasingly implementing cloud-based billing systems as they can manage the complexity associated with digital as well as non-digital services, and offer strong support for integration with existing systems.

Moreover, the growing requirement for reducing operating & capital expenditure and the increasing demand for centralized & convergent billing processes are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Additionally, the rising trend of real-time billing and CRM is expected to create new opportunities in the market. However, lack of awareness regarding the benefits associated with the cloud billing in some geographical areas is hampering the market growth. Moreover, increasing security concerns due to the growing number of cyber-attacks are will limit the market growth during the forecast period.

The Cloud Billing Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Pricing Model (Pay-Per-Use and Subscription-Based), By Deployment (Public, Private, and Hybrid), By User Type (Individuals and Enterprises), By Application (Operations, Marketing, Finance, Sales, and Human Resources), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Transportation, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, and Retail)

Research Approach

As a standard protocol at MIR, all research assignments go through the following rigorous processes.

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Market Size Estimation & Forecasting

Data Validation & Triangulation

Report Generation

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

