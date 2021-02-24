OTT Content Security Market 2020 by Industry Analysis, Growth Opportunity, Future and Forecast to 2030

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “OTT Content Security Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030.” According to the report, the global OTT content security market is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR from 2020 to 2030.

The ongoing shift from the traditional cable network to OTT platforms has created huge opportunities for players in this market space as OTT demands continue to rise globally. Rising subscription-based video-on-demand services, developments in content, and the growing demand for live streaming are supplementing the growth of the market. However, with the rapid growth in the OTT market, security threats continue to develop, creating the need to enhance security among OTT and content providers. For instance, SQL injection, DNS attack, DDoS attack, Pirated content, Website damage, and XXS attack are some of the key security breaches that continue to affect service providers.

Some of the prominent players in the OTT Content Security Market include:

Synamedia, Akamai Technologies, INKA Entworks, Viaccess-Orca, Muvi LLC, Verimatrix, Inc., ABV International Pte. Ltd., and NAGRA, among others.

Token authentication, watermarking, enhanced proxy detection, media encryption, and HTTPs are some of the key solutions being provided by the OTT security companies. For instance, HTTPs are widely utilized for content streaming. This helps content platforms to ensure that the servers and clients are authenticated with one another and that the connection established between them is always secure. Furthermore, the traffic, along with the metadata between the server and the clients, is encrypted to make the entire streaming session secure. Similarly, watermarking is also a common process for embedding metadata inside the target digital content. Although watermarking does not prevent the content from being stolen, it can track and find unauthorized access and copyright infringement. For instance, Forensic Watermarking solution from Pallycon inserts invisible user-specific information in real-time to video content, allowing content service providers to track the distributor from illegally distributed content.

The OTT Content Security Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By OTT Deployment Model (On-Premise and Cloud), By Type (Theft Prevention, Access Protection, and Secure Communication), By Solution (Tokens & Additional Security (Tokens, Entitlement, and HTTPs) Digital Rights Management (DRM), Watermarking (Visual Watermarking and Forensic Watermarking), Geo-restrictions, Enhanced Proxy Detection, and Media Encryption), By OTT Revenue Model (Subscription-based, Advertising-based, and Transaction-based), By OTT Streaming Device (Smartphones & Tablets, Desktops & Laptops, and IPTV & Consoles), By OTT Content Type (Audio Streaming, Video-On-Demand, Gaming, and Communication)

