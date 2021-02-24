Wind Tunnel Testing Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Forecast, Analysis, Industry Statistics

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Wind Tunnel Testing Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the Global Wind Tunnel Testing Market anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~2% from 2020 to 2030.

Wind tunnel is a simple device consisting of an enclosed passage through which air is driven by a fan or an appropriate drive system. The core of the wind tunnel is the test section wherein a scale model is bolstered in a deliberately controlled airstream. It produces a flow of air inside a model, that replicates a full-scale aircraft. The aerodynamic characteristics of the model and its flow field are directly measured by appropriate balances and test instrumentation. The wind tunnel has a great capacity for controlled, systematic testing quickly rendered with the whirling arm obsolete. The unique role and capabilities of a wind tunnel can best be appreciated by recognizing the aerodynamic forces and moments acting on an aircraft in flight. The object tested in a wind tunnel can be vehicles or a full-sized aircraft or spacecraft. NASA has several wind tunnels and utilizes them to learn more about airplanes and how things move through the air. One of NASA’s main responsibilities is to improve air transportation. Wind tunnels help NASA to test ideas for ways of making aircraft better and safer. Engineers can test new materials or shapes for airplane parts. Before flying a new airplane, NASA will test it in a wind tunnel to ensure that it will fly as it should. NASA also utilizes wind tunnels to test spacecraft and rockets. These vehicles are made to operate in space. Spacecraft and rockets must travel through the atmosphere to get to space, which has no atmosphere. Vehicles that take humans into space also must come back through the atmosphere to the earth.

Some of the prominent players in the Wind Tunnel Testing Market include:

Boeing., Lockheed Martin Corporation., Aiolos, Aerolab LLC, HORIBA, Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., FKFS Forschungsinstitut für Kraftfahrwesen und Fahrzeugmotoren Stuttgart, HBM, ETW GmbH, and others.

The market growth of wind tunnel testing can be attributed to factors, such as growing demand for Urban Air Mobility, which is boosting the growth of the market. To improve air traffic, engineers test new materials or shapes for airplane parts, making an aircraft more efficient and safer. The increasing developments in construction technology and a growing social demand have created a recent trend of tall structures. Thus, the wind pressure test is performed to evaluate wind pressure on claddings of building and to evaluate structural wind load for atypically designed structures such as stadiums and long-span roofs. Additionally, advancements in sports aerodynamics with postural strategies and equipment customization are contributing to the growth of the market.

The Wind Tunnel Testing Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Airspeed (Supersonic, Subsonic, Transonic, and Hypersonic), By Alignment (Vertical (Wall-To-Wall, Single Loop, and Open) and Horizontal (Closed Circuit, Open Circuit, and Recirculation)), By System (Services (Testing Facility Services, and Wind Tunnel Maintenance Services), and Products (Software & Hardware (Motor and Fan Assembly, Vanes & Diffuser)), and By Application (Aerospace & Defense (Aircraft (Commercial and Military) and Rockets & Missiles), Transportation (Automotive, High-Speed Trains, and Marine), Building Construction & Wind Energy, Sports (Racing Championship, and Skydiving), and Training & Simulation)

