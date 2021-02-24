Silicone Market Changing Dynamics Of Competition With Forecast To 2030

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Silicone Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the global silicone market accounted for over US$ 13 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~5% from 2020 to 2030.

Silicone finds applications in a broad spectrum of industries including building & construction, personal care & consumer products, medical & healthcare, industrial process, transportation, electronics, and energy, among others. Such large-scale adoption of silicone is owing to several distinguishing properties that it possesses. These include high thermal stability, resistance to weathering, ability to cope up with high temperatures, moisture, & radiation, and durability & flexibility, among others.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Kemira Oyj, Ashland Incorporated, Silchem, Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Dow Chemical Company, Elkem ASA, ICM Products, Inc., Hutchinson, and Evonik Industries AG, among others.

A rising number of building & construction projects and rapid industrialization across the Asia Pacific region alongside the growing personal care sector across North America and Europe will further boost the overall market growth. The growing applications of silicone elastomers in the medical & healthcare sector is also contributing to market growth. Silicone elastomers are gaining wide-scale acceptance in the medical & healthcare sector, primarily owing to low toxicity and a low risk of unfavorable biological reactions. Antimicrobial silicone elastomers reduce microbial contamination in food, cosmetics, and medicines, and are also capable of curbing the growth of microbes on or within the human body. These are important factors that will further contribute to the market growth.

The Silicone Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Type (Resins, Gels, Elastomers, and Fluids), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Personal Care & Consumer Products, Medical & Healthcare, Industrial Process, Transportation, Electronics, and Energy)

