AI Chip Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast By 2030

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “AI Chip Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the Global AI Chip Market accounted for over ~US$ 9.7 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 44.9% from 2020 to 2030.

Artificial intelligence (AI) chips refer to a new generation of microprocessors that are specifically designed to process artificial intelligence tasks more quickly, using less power. These chips process a large amount of data, detect underlying dynamics, analyze trends, and utilize the content to accomplish particular objectives. AI chips might play a critical role in economic growth as they will be featured in autonomous cars, smart homes, and electronic devices, among others.

Some of the prominent players in the AI Chip Market include:

Micro Devices, Inc, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Xilinx, IBM, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., SAMSUNG, and others.

Factors such as developing economies, rising interest in smart city projects & autonomous cars, the development of smarter robots, and rising investments in AI startups are boosting the demand for the AI chips market. Various core players have been innovative in building a dedicated platform; for instance, Mythic ‘s software has the advantage of handling digital/analog memory measurements, resulting in improved performance, precision, and power life. Moreover, increased government spending on cybersecurity solutions combined with real-time analytics & AI is likely to boost the growth of the artificial intelligence chip market.

The AI Chip Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Chip Type (Graphical Processing Units (GPUs), Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), and Central Processing Unit (CPU)), By Technology (System-on-Chip (SoC), System-in-Package (SIP), and Multi-chip Module), By Application (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Network Security, and Computer Vision), By Industry Vertical (Automotive & Transportation, Healthcare & Medical Devices, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), IT & Telecom, Media & Advertising, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, and Retail)

