Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Segmentation Application, Technology and Market Analysis Research Report to 2030

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market accounted for over US$ 2.70 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.65% from 2020 to 2030.

COVID-19 pandemic is an extraordinary crisis. It has no therapeutic solution including vaccines or drugs. Hence, countries & governments have taken serious decisions including locking down the country for months or beyond to control the spread of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). As a result, there is a slowdown in processes such as manufacturing, logistics, and distribution of the products. This implies a negative impact on the automotive guided vehicle market as it is highly dependent on manufacturing, logistics, and distribution.

Some of the prominent players in the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market include:

Daifuku Co., Ltd., Dematic, E&K Automation GmbH, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., JBT, KION GROUP AG, KUKA AG, Oceaneering International, Inc., Seegrid Corporation, and Toyota Material Handling, among others.

The rise in modernization and digitalization leads to the increasing adoption of the latest technologies by various end-use industries. The emergence of AI in the supply chain, tracking operations, machine vision, and other operations are expected to have a positive impact on the automated guided vehicle market. For instance, Kivnon launched an autonomous guided vehicle, particularly for supply chain and logistics operations. Kivnon’s AGV utilized the AI technology to navigate without markings and tracks on the ground.

The Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Type (Load Carriers, Assembly Line Vehicles, Forklift Vehicle, Pallet Trucks, Tow Vehicle, and Special Purpose), By Technology (Laser Guidance, Vision Guidance, and Wire & Tape Guidance), By Application (Materials Handling, Truck Loading/Unloading, End-of-Line Transport, Packaging, Roll Handling, and Clamp Handling), By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Metal & Heavy Machinery, E-Commerce, Chemical, Healthcare, Aerospace, Food & Beverage, and Semiconductors & Electronics)

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

