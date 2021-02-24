Water-Based Adhesive Market: Fastest Growth, Demand and Forecast Analysis Report upto 2027

The Water-Based Adhesive Market Research Report Forecast is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with recent trends, size, share, growth analysis, historical, futuristic data, revenue, demand and strategic development.

The study offers a decisive view of the global water-based adhesive market by segmenting it in terms of resin type and application. The report analyzes these subsets with respect to the regional segmentation. This research study will prepare marketers for the evolving needs of their customers.

By Resin Type

Acrylic Polymer Emulsion (PAE)

Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion

Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion

Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex

Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD)

Others

By Application

Tapes and Labels

Paper and Packaging

Building and Construction

Woodworking

Automotive and Transportation

Others

This research report also includes profiles of major companies operating in the global market. Some of the prominent players operating in the global water-based adhesive market are 3M Company, DIC Corporation, Dow Corning, Evonik Industries AG, Franklin International, Inc., Huber Group, and Illinois Tool Works Inc. This section cover profiling of major players in terms of important aspects such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, and recent developments undertaken during the forecast horizon.

This section covers water-based adhesive market for the regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Regional segmentation has been done based on the present and future trends in the global water-based adhesive market along with the individual application segment across all the prominent region.

