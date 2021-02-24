Pressure Sensitive Labels Market – Future Trends, Demand & Growth!!!

Regional Analysis

North America has a remarkable market share of the global pressure sensitive labels market and is projected to rise rapidly in the near future, followed by Europe.

APAC dominates the global market for pressure sensitive labels with its fastest-growing market worldwide. The region is expected to show strong growth in the e-commerce and transport sectors. Growing organized retail have expanded the reach of warehousing solutions that accelerate the demand for pressure sensitive labels. Moreover, countries such as China, India, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Taiwan, where urban growth is occurring at a rapid pace and the local economy is growing at a robust rate, the global pressure-sensitive label industry is likely to be boosted by rising demand for transport options. Due to the increasing disposable income of consumers in the region, the rising retail sector in these countries is also likely to lead to an increase in demand for the pressure sensitive labels market in the Asia Pacific.

Market Researh Future (MRFR) report on the global pressure sensitive labels market is a systematic assessment that offers a rigorous overview of the sector. The report covers the COVID-19 analysis of the global pressure sensitive labels market and provides a full and detailed summary of market segments, recent trends, growth projections, and market challenges from 2016 to 2021 (the projected period) to assess economic opportunities.

Pressure sensitive labels, also known as adhesive-backed labels, are used in a wide range of applications due to their ease of use and the simplicity with which they incorporate other technologies such as barcodes into their design, making them easy to integrate into the day-to-day functioning of industries.

Market Dynamics

The growing transport and logistics industries are primary drivers of the global pressure sensitive label market. With the growth of the e-commerce sector, there is an increasing need for a warehousing solution. The requirement for product authentication, tamper evidence, and security features has driven the demand for pressure sensitive labels. In addition, the increased use across sectors such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and automotive has expanded the market for the global pressure sensitive labels used in packaging.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of compositions, the global pressure sensitive labels market has been segmented into top coat, face stock, adhesive, and liner.

On the basis of technology, the global pressure sensitive labels market has been segmented into water based, solvent based, hot melt, radiation, and others.

On the basis of application, the global pressure sensitive labels market has been segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and others.

Key Players

The key participants identified by MRFR in the global pressure sensitive labels market report include Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, NSD International, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Lintec Corporation, 3M, UPM Raflatac, Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC, Technicote Inc., NAStar Inc., and Reflex Labels Ltd.

