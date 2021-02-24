Practice Management Systems Market Expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% | Key Players Analysis- Athena Health, Cerner Corporation, Epic, eClinicalWorks etc.

The practice management systems market was valued at US$ 3,143.76 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 6,740.84 million by 2027.

The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 150 pages.

Practice management solutions enable co-ordination in organizational tasks and process through improved workflows. The solutions allow healthcare professionals to focus on offering quality care by lowing the administrative burden. The global practice management systems market is being driven by factors such as rising pressure on healthcare institutions to provide quality care at affordable costs and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases but increasing concerns of data privacy are anticipated to obstruct the practice management market growth. However, growing demand for automation in developed regions and need for intelligent software solutions with an aim to deal with shortage of primary healthcare resources & increasing patient pool in developing countries is likely offer significant opportunity for the growth of the global practice management systems market during the forecast period.



Company Profiles

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Athena Health

Cerner Corporation

Epic

eClinicalWorks

GE Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Nextgen Healthcare Information System, LLC

Henry Schein

Speaking about this research report in particular, it includes:

Five Types of Segmentations

Five Major Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America)

Market Information For 10 Years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2021-2027 Forecast Period)

Key Industry Dynamics including factors that are Driving the Market, Prevailing Deterrent, Potential Opportunities as Well as Future Trends.

Ten Company Profiles (these are not just Major Players but a Mix of Leading, Emerging Players, Market Disruptors, Niche Market Players, etc.)

Industry Landscape Analysis Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on this market at Global and Regional Level.

A thoroughgoing evaluation of the market restrains included in the report which represents the difference to drivers of the market and gives scope for strategic insights and developments. The research study has amalgamated the growth analysis of different aspects that enhance the market growth scenario. It constitutes key market drivers, restraints and trends that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner.

