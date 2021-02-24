Global Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates Market Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details for Business Development and Forecast to 2023

Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates Market – Overview

Fatty alcohol ethoxylates are predominantly utilized in number of end use industries such as textile, household, paper, personal care, agriculture, and others. Fatty alcohol ethoxylates market is predicted to witness moderate growth on account of their demand in various end use industries such as textiles, personal care, and agriculture. On the basis of type, lauryl alcohol ethoxylates and ceto stearyl alcohol ethoxylates together accounted for the largest market share on account of their wide utilization in household cleaning and personal care end use industries. Furthermore, consumption of numerous types of fatty alcohol are as the surfactant and dispersing agent. Among the end use industries segment, household cleaning dominated the market share in terms of volume and value due to growing laundry business in the emerging economies. Household is further followed by personal care due to increasing utilization of various personal care products by the growing middle class population.

Geographically, Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market for fatty alcohol ethoxylates followed by Europe and North America. The North America fatty alcohol ethoxylates market is predicted to witness moderate growth with a steady CAGR over the assessment period owing to continuous growth of personal care industries in this region. In North America the market is further classified into Canada and the U.S., among them the U.S. accounted for the largest regional market share of fatty alcohol ethoxylates due to increasing innovation as well as research and developments activities and is estimated to retain its dominance over the estimated period in the regional market growth due to rising spending on personal care products along with increasing adoption rate of fatty alcohol ethoxylates based detergent in laundries. Asia Pacific is estimated to witness substantial growth during the review period. The demand for fatty alcohol ethoxylates is predicted to raise in numerous economies of Asia Pacific such as Singapore, Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia, China, India, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, and South Korea on account of increasing population coupled with shifting of manufacturing base for many dominant market players. In Europe, fatty alcohol ethoxylates market is predicted to register healthy growth owing to growing awareness regarding the benefits associated with the products made from fatty alcohol ethoxylates as well as strong presence of paper and textile manufacturers specifically in Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, and Russia. In addition, various developing countries of Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are estimated to witness average growth in fatty alcohol ethoxylates due to rising purchasing power and strong consumer base for cosmetic product and improved household sector.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

December 2017- Kolb Distribution AG, a subsidiary of KLK Company announced to establish an agreement with Elementis plc to acquire Elementis Specialties Netherlands situated in the Netherlands. This acquisition is predicted to be complete in the first half of 2018. This acquisition will help company to supply a range of specialty chemicals to Elementis Specialties and strengthen its position in European region.

Competitive Landscape

The fatty alcohol ethoxylates report has analysed the level of competition among the major manufacturers as well as sector growth and market scenario. The global fatty alcohol ethoxylates market includes a large number of suppliers operating in the market which includes large scale and medium scale producers. The important manufacturers and medium level producers which has strong hold in the market have shifted their focus towards growth association specifically by Asia Pacific as small level and medium level suppliers belongs to this region specifically from China, Singapore, South Korea, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Australia, and Japan. On the other hand, the key operating players of fatty alcohol ethoxylates are following various strategic plans to improve their product portfolio by set up research and development centres across the various locations in world, strategic acquisition and mergers, joint ventures, product launches, and exclusive agreements. Some of the major manufacturers in this market are growing their production capacity of fatty alcohol ethoxylates to meet the growing demand for fatty alcohol ethoxylates across the globe.

