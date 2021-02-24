Global Newborn Screening Market 2021 Research in-Depth Analysis, Key Players, Market Challenges, Segmentation and Forecasts to 2027

Newborn Screening Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world. Report provides is a professional inclusive study on the current state for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry like market trends, size, share, growth estimates are mentioned in the report.

Newborn screening is the testing for newborn who act like normal but have a serious medical condition. Newborn screening is performed to test certain harmful or potentially fatal disorders that are not apparent at the time of birth. These testing practices include blood test, hearing screening, pulse oximetry and others. These screening tests enable health professionals to identify and treat certain conditions which help an infant to grow up healthy with normal development.

The growth of the global newborn screening market can be attributed to factors such as increase in number of congenital disease cases in newborns, growing government initiatives to increasing awareness regarding neonatal hereditary diseases and rising demand for early disease detection tests across the globe. Moreover, increase in number of neonatal diseases such as newborn hearing loss, congenital hypothyroidism and growing number of newborn screening programs worldwide are likely to add novel opportunities for the global newborn screening market over the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into reagents & assay kits and instruments. The instruments segment is further segmented into newborn disorder screening instruments, pulse oximeters and newborn hearing screening instruments. The test type segment for newborn screening market is classified as dry blood spot test, hearing screen test and critical congenital heart diseases (CCHD) test. The technology segment is classified as electrophoresis, immunoassays & enzymatic assays, tandem mass spectrometry (TMS), DNA-based assays, pulse oximetry screening technology and hearing screen technology. Based on end user, the newborn screening market is classified as hospitals, diagnostic centers and others.

Competitive Top Vendors Newborn Screening Market:

General Electric Company,

PerkinElmer Inc.

Sciex

Trivitron Healthcare

Waters

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Masimo

Natus Medical Incorporated

Zentech S.A.

Newborn Screening Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

