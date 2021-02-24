Functional Water MarketSize, Share, Growth, Revenue, Global Industry Analysis and Future Demand | Fortune Business Insights™

The global functional water market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Functional Water Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Ingredient (Micronutrients, Botanical Extracts, Other Functional Ingredients), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Others), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other functional water market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Some of the other companies present in the global functional water include

Nestle S.A.,

Nirvana Water,

Allure Organics,

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc.,

and Tata Global Beverages.

Mushrooming supermarkets and hypermarkets worldwide is expected to increase the sales of functional water in the coming years. Hence, an increasing number of mass merchandisers will facilitate various functional water brands, subsequently enabling growth in the functional water market. Various bundling strategies done at economic pricing are positively impacting the sales of popular functional water brands. In addition to this, sales in online, retail, and convenience stores are projected to gain momentum in the forthcoming years. This is primarily due to their greater penetration worldwide and the personalized purchasing experience that they offer.

Impressive performance exhibited across distribution channels is identified as a chief growth driver.Among ingredients, micronutrients are anticipated to emerge dominant as enhanced waters are generally micronutrients-fortified. However, in the coming years the market is expected to witness increasing inclination towards plant-based ingredients. These ingredients offer numerous health benefits and are accepted across the world.

Regional Analysis for Functional Water Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Functional Water Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Functional Water Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Functional Water Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

