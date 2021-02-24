Europe Sesame Seed MarketSize, Share, Growth, Revenue, Global Industry Analysis and Future Demand | Fortune Business Insights™

The global europe sesame seed market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Europe Sesame Seed Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Application (Food Processing, Baking Industry, Confectionery Industry, Industrial Uses (Cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals), Seed Use for Oil Extraction), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration.

List of best companies covered in the Europe Sesame Seed Market:

Haitoglou Bros S.A.

Dipasa Europe B.V.

Olam International

Schlüter & Maack GmbH

Ari Susam San. ve Tic. A.S.

A. & Gustav Küchler (Amsterdam Commodities N.V.)

Dabeth Industries

JKT Foods Europe BV

JANNIS S.A.

Tampico Trading GmbH

Other key players

The properties of sesame seeds to add flavor as well as nutritional content to several types of foods have created a huge demand for the product across Europe. Uses of sesame seeds oil due to the rancidity property have fuelled the demand for the products. Sesame seeds are loaded with several healthy nutrients such as copper, zinc, magnesium, and calcium. Besides, sesame seeds are a rich source of special digestive fibers that aid the body digestion processes. The ability of sesame seeds to regulate several digestive processes as well as enhance blood flow and respiratory system has led to a rising emphasis on the research and development of these products in this region. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that due to the exceptional health benefiting properties, the existing market companies will be able to generate substantial sesame seeds market revenue.

Weather Fluctuations and Increasing Consumption in Producing Countries May Disrupt the Balance of Sesame Seed Supplies

India and African countries are major suppliers of sesame seed to European countries. In these countries, sesame crop is neglected crop and grown mostly in low fertile lands. Low productivity and weather fluctuations (especially drought) severely affect the production and further increasing consumption of sesame seed in domestic markets of producing countries is further creating shortage of sesame seeds supplies to export markets. Countries in Europe are totally dependent on the imports of sesame seeds and sesame seed-derived products and India and Nigeria are the major exporters of sesame seed to European countries.

The Europe sesame seeds market companies are actively engaged in research and development of nutrient-rich sesame seeds. The presence of several renowned companies in Europe has caused competitors to adopt strategies that will help them gain a competitive edge over its market counterparts. Fortune Business Insights has highlighted a few of the companies that have adopted some exceptional business strategies, that have not only helped the business expansions but have directly had a positive impact on the overall Europe sesame seeds market.

Regional Analysis for Europe Sesame Seed Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Europe Sesame Seed Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Europe Sesame Seed Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Europe Sesame Seed Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

