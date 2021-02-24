Global Telecom Analytics Market To See Astonishing Growth | Leading Players Are Oracle; Adobe; IBM Corporation; SAP SE; Cisco and More

Telecom Analytics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.89 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.88 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.08% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Telecom Analytics market research report predicts the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with type segment & market application. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Sisense Inc.; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; TABLEAU SOFTWARE; Accenture; InfoFaces, Inc.; ALTERYX, INC.; COUCHBASE; AMDOCS; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; MicroStrategy Incorporated; Microsoft; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP and Nokia.

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Oracle; Adobe; IBM Corporation; SAP SE; Cisco; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; SAS Institute Inc.; Teradata; Wipro Limited; Open Text Corporation; Dell Inc.; Micro Focus; TIBCO Software Inc.;

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Business week, Factiva, and OneSource) to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Telecom Analytics market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Telecom Analytics market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Geography:

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

By Type Customer Analytics Network Analytics Subscriber Analytics Location Analytics Price Analytics Market Analytics Service Analytics

By Hardware Type Servers Storage Network Equipment

By Component Software Services Professional Services Consulting Support & Maintenance Deployment & Integration Managed Services

By Application Customer Management Sales & Marketing Management Risk & Compliance Management Network Management Workforce Management Others

By Organization Size Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises

By Deployment Model Cloud On-Premises

By Industrial Vertical IT & Telecommunications Transportation & Logistics Retail Healthcare Energy & Utilities Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) Defense & Government Manufacturing Others



Global Telecom Analytics Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increased demand of solutions resulting in reduction of frauds in the telecom industry

Need for effective telecom operations and services resulting in lower customer attrition rate; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Absence of information and awareness regarding the availability of technology is one of the major factors restraining the growth of the market

High cost of implementation, integration and maintenance which results in dearth of quality; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Telecom Analytics Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Telecom Analytics Market ?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Telecom Analytics Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Telecom Analytics market? Get in-depth details about factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

